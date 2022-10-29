In an unexpected turn of events, Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations, David Stearns, stepped down from his position and gave general manager Matt Arnold the opportunity to take over as the club's top decision-maker.

"Major Brewers shake-up: David Stearns is stepping down as president of baseball operations and will remain in an advisory role to ownership and baseball operations. GM Matt Arnold will move into the lead role overseeing baseball operations." – Adam McCalvy

In a press conference, Stearns spoke about his decision:

"I'm looking forward to gaining some time that I haven't really had before. Looking forward to taking a deep breath. I'm looking forward to spending time with my family, looking forward to spending time with friends.

"And I'm looking forward to pursuing some other interests. I'm also not going anywhere. I'm going to be here in Milwaukee."

The Brewers' longest streak of success began during Stearns' leadership. Prior to the 2019 season, he was named president of baseball operations after joining the organization in October 2015 as general manager.

The Milwaukee Brewers had a remarkable time under David Stearns' mentorship

Only the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves had more wins in the National League over the previous six seasons than the Brewers' 481 victories. He arranged the 2018 Miami Marlins-to-Milwaukee transaction that sent Christian Yelich to Milwaukee and helped the Brewers become serious contenders.

Watch:

Watch the entire press conference with Matt Arnold and David Stearns.



"It takes a huge team to be successful here and that's what we have ... hopefully that momentum leads us to where want to be – to bring a World Series to Milwaukee." Watch the entire press conference with Matt Arnold and David Stearns.: https://atmlb.com/3NeRCty" - Milwaukee Brewers

The David Stearns era will be remembered for some tremendously astute decisions, like the signings of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain in 2018, as well as the successful trades of Travis Shaw, Mike Moustakas and Hunter Renfroe.

Milwaukee Brewers summer workouts.

However, the Josh Hader deal, which might be remembered above all for his decisions, brings his era to a disappointing close.

