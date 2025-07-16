  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB All-Star
  • “I’m not the main person on this show” - Shohei Ohtani gives heartfelt credit to wife Mamiko for Red Carpet outfit

“I’m not the main person on this show” - Shohei Ohtani gives heartfelt credit to wife Mamiko for Red Carpet outfit

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 16, 2025 01:33 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani gives heartfelt credit to wife Mamiko for Red Carpet outfit - Source: Imagn

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is arguably the face of baseball but despite his credentials and stardom, the Japanese two-way phenom remains one of the most humble MLB stars.

Ad

The reigning National League MVP walked the All-Star red carpet on Tuesday ahead of his fifth Midsummer Classic appearance. He was accompanied by his wife Mamiko Tanaka.

The three-time MVP arrived in an elegant suit with his wife complementing the look in a peach colored dress. Despite his stylish outfit, Ohtani gave credit to his wife for his red carpet look. He said on MLB Network:

“I’m not the main person on this show, it’s my wife… she laid out several options and really wanted to match the Georgia Peach.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shohei Ohtani announced his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka last year after joining the NL West team. The duo became parents for the first time after Tanaka gave birth to their daughter in April. It was their first public appearance together after the birth of their first child.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications