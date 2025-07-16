“I’m not the main person on this show” - Shohei Ohtani gives heartfelt credit to wife Mamiko for Red Carpet outfit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is arguably the face of baseball but despite his credentials and stardom, the Japanese two-way phenom remains one of the most humble MLB stars.

The reigning National League MVP walked the All-Star red carpet on Tuesday ahead of his fifth Midsummer Classic appearance. He was accompanied by his wife Mamiko Tanaka.

The three-time MVP arrived in an elegant suit with his wife complementing the look in a peach colored dress. Despite his stylish outfit, Ohtani gave credit to his wife for his red carpet look. He said on MLB Network:

“I’m not the main person on this show, it’s my wife… she laid out several options and really wanted to match the Georgia Peach.”

Shohei Ohtani announced his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka last year after joining the NL West team. The duo became parents for the first time after Tanaka gave birth to their daughter in April. It was their first public appearance together after the birth of their first child.

