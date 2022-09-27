"I’m not offended and I didn’t take anything personally" - Shohei Ohtani was once at the receiving end of a tasteless remark by Tigers television analyst Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels once dismissed a derogatory remark made by Detroit Tigers commentator Jack Morris.

Morris mockingly warned the Tigers to "be very, very careful" as Ohtani was about to bat during the broadcast of the Angels' 8-2 victory over the Tigers in a 2021 MLB match.

Ohtani told the reporters that he didn’t take Morris’ remark seriously.

Brad Galli @BradGalli Shohei Ohtani was asked about Jack Morris:



"I did see the footage and I heard it on the video. Personally, I'm not offended and I didn't take anything personally," he said. "He is a Hall of Famer. He has a big influence in the baseball world so it's kind of a tough spot."

Morris later apologized for his remarks.

Spencer Wheelock @SpencerWheelock Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani's at-bat in the ninth inning.

Morris started working on Tigers broadcasts in 2013. Later, he also started calling Minnesota Twins games. Before the 2019 season, he made a full-time comeback to Detroit.

In the same 2021 match, Ohtani became the first player in MLB to achieve 40 home runs for the year.

SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE FIRST PLAYER IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TO 40 HOME RUNS!!! THE GREATEST SEASON WE HAVE EVER SEEN

In the LA Angels' 3-1 victory over the Tigers, Ohtani pitched eight whole innings, giving up just one earned run while striking out eight batters and walking none.

Shohei Ohtani among 2021 class of "TIME Magazine" 100 Most Influential People

Ohtani making the TIME magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 was not unexpected, especially given his outstanding MLB accomplishments.

He has proven his abilities on the field by becoming one of the MLB's top stars. Being an outstanding pitcher and hitter is a rare talent. However, his remarkable throwing and hitting skills aren't the only reason why fans adore him. There are plenty of additional factors that make Ohtani a great baseball hero.

He won the American League MVP Award unanimously in 2021 and was chosen for the All-Star team as a pitcher and hitter. As a result, he was able to make his stamp on baseball history.

Shohei Ohtani is loved by everyone on and off the field in America and around the world.

