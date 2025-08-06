  • home icon
  "I'm pain-free" - Roki Sasaki gives positive injury update, reaffirms "every intention" to return to major league

“I’m pain-free” - Roki Sasaki gives positive injury update, reaffirms “every intention” to return to major league

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 06, 2025 03:11 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Roki Sasaki gives positive injury update, reaffirms “every intention” to return to major league - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers rotation has been ravaged by injuries to several arms since the start of the season. However, the National League West leaders have started to get players back on the mound.

After the return of Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki is seemingly the next name in line for a return to the Dodgers lineup in the coming weeks.

Sasaki, who has been out of action since May 13 with a shoulder injury, has started facing live hitters in his rehab. The Japanese rookie threw a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday and updated on his recovery in a conversation with SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson.

"I'm just really relieved that I'm pain-free," Sasaki said through interpreter Will Ireton.
Roki Sasaki was a coveted name in the offseason but the Japanese ace struggled at the start of his Dodgers career. While he is expected to be a part of the rotation later this month, Sasaki is not taking anything for granted and is willing to prove his worth to earn his place.

"My every intention is to get back on a Major League mound and pitch again,” Sasaki said. “With that being said, I do need to fight for the opportunity. I don't think that I'll just be given the opportunity right away. So this month is going to be important for me, since I'll be facing hitters throughout.”
Dosgers rookie Roki Sasaki acknowledged adjustment issues

Roki Sasaki arrived in Los Angeles with great expectations after his impressive showing in the NPB. However, the 23-year-old has found it hard to adjust to the new environment.

“American hitters have different approaches at the plate compared to Japanese hitters, so now I can't really attack the same way that I used to in Japan,” Sasaki said. “And also at the same time, they have different strengths and weaknesses. So [I’m trying to be] able to have more variety in the way I attack the hitters.”

Sasaki had an underwhelming 4.72 ERA in eight starts for the Dodgers before his injury. According to manager Dave Roberts, the young pitchers will pitch three simulated innings on Friday before beginning his rehab assignment.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
