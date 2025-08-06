“I’m pain-free” - Roki Sasaki gives positive injury update, reaffirms “every intention” to return to major league

The Los Angeles Dodgers rotation has been ravaged by injuries to several arms since the start of the season. However, the National League West leaders have started to get players back on the mound.After the return of Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki is seemingly the next name in line for a return to the Dodgers lineup in the coming weeks.Sasaki, who has been out of action since May 13 with a shoulder injury, has started facing live hitters in his rehab. The Japanese rookie threw a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday and updated on his recovery in a conversation with SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson.&quot;I'm just really relieved that I'm pain-free,&quot; Sasaki said through interpreter Will Ireton.Roki Sasaki was a coveted name in the offseason but the Japanese ace struggled at the start of his Dodgers career. While he is expected to be a part of the rotation later this month, Sasaki is not taking anything for granted and is willing to prove his worth to earn his place.&quot;My every intention is to get back on a Major League mound and pitch again,” Sasaki said. “With that being said, I do need to fight for the opportunity. I don't think that I'll just be given the opportunity right away. So this month is going to be important for me, since I'll be facing hitters throughout.”Dosgers rookie Roki Sasaki acknowledged adjustment issuesRoki Sasaki arrived in Los Angeles with great expectations after his impressive showing in the NPB. However, the 23-year-old has found it hard to adjust to the new environment.“American hitters have different approaches at the plate compared to Japanese hitters, so now I can't really attack the same way that I used to in Japan,” Sasaki said. “And also at the same time, they have different strengths and weaknesses. So [I’m trying to be] able to have more variety in the way I attack the hitters.”Sasaki had an underwhelming 4.72 ERA in eight starts for the Dodgers before his injury. According to manager Dave Roberts, the young pitchers will pitch three simulated innings on Friday before beginning his rehab assignment.