“I’m picking the Reds” – Ex-Guardians slugger drops jaw-dropping take on NL Central 2025 division winner

The Cincinnati Reds could surprise quite a few people this upcoming season. They are coming into the new season with a brand new manager Terry Francona will now lead the ship.

Francona always seems to get the best out of the players that he coaches, and he has quite a talented group on his roster. From the young talent to the veterans, Cincinnati could surprise quite a few in 2025.

Former Cleveland Guardians slugger Chris Gimenez likes what he sees from the NL Central squad. During an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Gimenez could only speak highly about his former manager.

"Just adding Terry Francona, again, I think that's a bigger move than people may neccesarily want to give it credit for at face value. I think what he has the ability to do with some of these young players, because they are loaded with young position-player talent. Let's not forget, their pitching staff is dirty, like some kind of dirty and they're young too," said Gimenez.

Gimenez likes what he sees from the Reds. He thinks that the NL Central is their division to lose as it sits right now.

"If we had to pick division winners today, I'm picking the Reds just because of Tito" said Gimenez.

Multiple in the industry peg the Reds to show out in 2025

The Reds have had a great offseason and look more than ready to perform well in 2025. They have made upgrades to their starting rotation and have picked up a few good bats to help fill holes.

The club recently acquired former Baltimore Orioles slugger Austin Hays. While he struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, he was dealing with injuries and did not seem himself.

MLB network's Robert Flores loves the addition of Hays. He talked about it recently on MLB Hot Stove alongside the addition of Terry Francona.

"I really like what the Reds are putting together there. You got a nice left-right platoon situation in the outfield and look, when you add somebody like Terry Francona, I think that immidiately is a big boost" said Flores.

They certainly have the chance to make the postseason and could go on a run. The last time this team won a round in the postseason came all the way back in 1995, so all eyes will be on this club as the season rolls along.

