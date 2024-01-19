"I'm playing Aaron Judge in CF a lot" - Aaron Boone lays down the plan for Yankees MVP ahead of 2024 season

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is already thinking about his lineup and where he will deploy slugger Aaron Judge for the upcoming season. With new players like Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham on the team, things could look different.

The Bronx Bombers needed to find some outfield help, especially with prospect Jasson Dominguez getting Tommy John in the offseason. Now, they have more than a capable outfield and some depth.

With spring training quickly approaching, the pressing question became what position Judge would be playing. Boone joined Foul Territory TV to discuss his plans for the former American League MVP.

"I'm planning on playing [Judge] in center [field] a lot. He's preparing for it now. The one thing is, when I play him in center, I tend to use the DH with him a little more often," stated Boone.

Boone plans on playing Judge a lot in center field this season. He will also often be used as the team's designated hitter to give him a break in the outfield.

"I've even talked to Judgey about playing a little bit of left field on a certain day when I want to get Grisham in the outfield, which he is open to," said Boone.

Judge is even up to taking some reps in left field to give Grisham some looks at center field. Boone has many options he can work within the outfield and looks to explore them all.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is not as worried about an Aaron Judge injury this season

There was no denying that Aaron Boone and the Yankees struggled after Aaron Judge went down with his injury last season. The offense struggled to put runs across the board without their leader. With the added depth, Boone is not as worried about injuries.

"I love our depth. I do feel like we're in a better position to absorb an injury" said Boone.

Depth was something the team did not have in the outfield last season. They had Harrison Bader, but he struggled to stay healthy. Now, they have a multitude of guys. Juan Soto would certainly pick up the slack on offense if Judge had to move to the IL.

On paper, the Yankees are a much better team than last season, and they will be looking to put their unimpressive 2023 season to bed.

