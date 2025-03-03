"I'm on Rafael Devers' corner all time" - David Ortiz shows unwavering support for Red Sox superstar amid Alex Bregman third base drama

A lot has been said about Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers' comments on potentially moving out from the hot corner after the team signed Alex Bregman last month.

Devers, who has been the team's third baseman for several seasons, refused to move away from his preferred infield position after the team signed Gold Glove-winning third baseman Alex Bregman on a $120 million deal this offseason.

"No. Third base is my position," Devers said in an interview in February. "It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."

The three-time All-Star's comment caused controversy, leaving the baseball world divided on his stance. One person who is backing Devers amid the controversy is Red Sox icon David Ortiz.

In a latest episode of the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast, the former Red Sox World Series winner said (14:00 onwards):

"Rafael Devers is a great kid, and I don't want anybody to get the wrong idea about him (on his interview). He's a great kid. It's all about the business. He doesn't say much, he's a great teammate and everybody loves him. He's one of my favorite players and I'm in his corner all time. You know what I'm saying."

The former World Series MVP, however, also acknowledged that Devers needs to understand what the Red Sox are trying to achieve by bringing in stars like Alex Bregman.

"I want him to also understand that this organization is trying to build up good players around him that he doesn't have to take the pressure of all time, that he doesn't have to do it on his own all the time," Ortiz added.

The Red Sox are trying to reach the postseason after a busy offseason that saw them bring in two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman. The team was also in the pursuit of Juan Soto, who signed a $765 million contract with the New York Mets this offseason.

Rafael Devers plays down Red Sox rift rumors after Alex Bregman's arrival

Rafael Devers' reluctance on giving up third base caused a stir with rumors of a rift between the player and the organization. However, Devers pushed back at the notion in another interview last month.

“I really don’t know why this is becoming such a big story,” he said. “We’re a team and we communicate with each other. I think the most important thing is for us to have a good chemistry together. Like I’ve always said since Day 1, the most important thing for me is that we win. That’s where I stand.”

With Rafael Devers reporting dealing with an injury, Alex Bregman has been the designated third baseman for the team in Spring Training games. However, it'll be interesting to see if Bregman moves to second base when Devers is healthy during the regular season.

