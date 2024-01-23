"I'm ready to win a World Series" - Josh Hader expresses desire to go all the way during first statement as Astros player

Relief pitcher Josh Hader recently signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros. It is reportedly the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher in MLB history. In the past, Hader spent two years in the Astros minor league system between mid-2013 to mid-2015.

Hader seemed excited to join the Astros. In a video uploaded to the team’s official X account, he expressed his desire to lift the World Series trophy with the Astros.

“What's up, Houston. Josh Hader here. We're excited to be a part of this squad, a part of this fan base and community, and I’m ready to win a World Series,” said Josh Hader.

The left-hander is expected to be the closer, shifting Ryan Pressly to a setup role, alongside Rafael Montero and Bryan Abreu in the bullpen. Hader became a free agent last fall after reportedly rejecting the $20,325,000 qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres.

The Padres acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. Since Josh Hader declined a qualifying offer, San Diego gets an extra pick in the upcoming amateur draft. On the other hand, Houston will lose a draft selection.

Since his debut in 2017, Josh Hader has notched up 165 saves and an impressive 2.08 ERA in 35 appearances.

Josh Hader could play a big role in helping the Astros to win the 2024 season

Josh Hader had a fantastic 2023 season, winning two and losing three, as he notched up 1.28 ERA. He secured 33 saves in 38 chances for the San Diego Padres in 61 games, striking out 85 batters while walking 30 in 56 ⅓ innings.

However, in his debut season with the Padres, he struggled with a higher ERA of 7.31 and seven saves in 19 games. Hader has consistently earned a spot in the National League All-Star team for the past five years.

The Astros’ new manager, Joe Espada, sees Hader’s addition to the team as an important step toward their goal of winning another World Series. The team has made it to the World Series five times. They won in 2017 and 2022 but lost in 2005, 2019, and 2021.

