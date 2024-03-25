“I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this" - Shohei Ohtani crushed by alleged gambling scandal around Ippei Mizuhara

Shohei Ohtani has found himself at the forefront of the MLB headlines for nearly one week after the shocking revelation that his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was involved in illegal gambling. The two-time MVP's attorneys claimed that Ohtani was the victim of a "massive theft" at the hands of Mizuhara, who has since stated that he is a gambling addict.

The news of this scandal first came to the public eye during the Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Shohei Ohtani and this team claim that he first learned of the ongoing illegal gambling scandal after the first game in South Korea. Ippei Mizuhara's involvement in the situation was revealed to the team following their victory over the San Diego Padres.

"Here are Shohei Ohtani’s full comments about the Ippei Mizuhara gambling allegations" - @JomboyMedia

In a press conference on Monday night, Ohtani spoke to the media for the first time since the Ippei Mizuhara story broke. During the press conference, Ohtani explained that his former interpreter had been lying to him and his team about the media inquiry, as well as lied about communicating with Ohtani.

“I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this," Shohei Ohtani said to reporters on Monday night. The pair have been together since he first before he made his way to the Los Angeles Angels.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be for both Ohtani and Mizuhara, however, the interpreter has officially been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The MLB has announced that it has officially begun investigating both parties involved in the alleged gambling scandal.

Shohei Ohtani said that he first learned of the situation only a few days ago

During the press conference, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar said that he was unaware of the situation and that he first learned about it following the team's game against the Padres.

"Shohei Ohtani said that Ippei never told him about the media inquiry. And then lied to Ohtani’s representatives. “All of this has been a complete lie.”" - @SamBlum3

Ohtani explained that Ippei Mizuhara had stolen the money from his bank account to pay for his gambling debts, and has been lying to the media and Ohtani's team about the situation. The two-way sensation said that Ippei had not told him about the media inquiry, however, he has been telling the opposite story of people involved in the situation.

