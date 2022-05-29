"I’m being serious when I say start building the g** d*** statue right now" "There are not enough words to describe what Paul Goldschmidt is doing to the league rn" - St. Louis Cardinal slugger Paul Goldschmidt hits 10th homer of the season in style, is making a strong case for NL MVP

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the hottest players in the MLB at the moment, and Paul Goldschmidt is continuing his dominance. With his 10th homer of the season and an absurd batting average of .345, he has to be considered a favorite for the National League MVP, regardless of what Bryce Harper might have to say about it.

This latest example of Paul Goldschmidt's hot start to the 2022 season was a three-run homer to take a commanding lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ There are not enough words to describe what Paul Goldschmidt is doing to the league rn There are not enough words to describe what Paul Goldschmidt is doing to the league rn https://t.co/jHJyyRZYqm

This latest home run was just another opportunity for fans to show their support and appreciation of the stellar play.

This fan is ready to declare Paul Goldschmidt MVP, even though it is only two months into the season.

Reactions like this were commenplace throughout MLB Twitter.

Paul Goldschmidt is having the best season of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

The six-time All-Star and perrenial MVP candidate is proving that this is his season, and if anybody wants to take the MVP from him, they will have to fight hard. The 12-year veteran is putting on a show this season, and fans are loving it.

This fan is ready to immortalize the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.

"I’m being serious when I say start building the g** d*** statue right now" - @ Tim Carter

This opposing fan is hoping for some relief against one of the NL's best players.

"I'm gonna have to ask him to relax" - @ Mason Smith

This fan, Tate Roberts, has a good theory as to why Paul Goldschmidt is able to do what he does.

"He’s an alien" - @ Tate Roberts

The St. Louis Cardinals have a star on their hands, and this fan knows it.

"It's Goldy's world and we're just living in it." - @ Mike Green

This fan wishes the stud player would return to the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he spent eight seasons.

"Man I miss Goldy on my Dbacks" - @ Roto

This fan thinks that opposing teams should stop pitching to him entirely and switch to walking him far more often.

"Yup, still pitching to him. El oh el" - @ Ryan

The hot start we have seen from the St. Louis Cardinals star has been something to behold, and this latest example will certainly not be the last of the season.

