“I’m still able to be productive” – Lance Lynn gets honest about longevity, adjustments, and staying healthy for 2025

Lance Lynn spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals. During that season, he started 23 games, compiling a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA across 117.1 innings.

At the end of the year, Lynn's contract came to an end, and he became a free agent. He is still a free agent as the 2025 season is drawing near.

While he is currently not signed to a team, Lynn knows he still belongs in the league. When healthy, he has all the attributes to get outs on a major league, mound.

"I'm still able to make my starts, and I'm still able to be productive out there and I still enjoy doing it, so that's what it's all about," said Lynn.

Lynn feels focused going into the 2025 season. His knee is feeling good, he still loves the game, and he lost some weight, which he believes will help keep him on the field.

"Knowing that I wanted to keep playing and doing stuff like that, I've been able to take a little bit of stress off of it by losing a little bit of weight, too. So, all those things should add up to a healthy year" said Lynn.

Could Lance Lynn's days as a starter be a thing of the past?

Lance Lynn

While Lance Lynn has been used as a starter over the past few years, he has experience coming out of the bullpen. The last time he came out of the bullpen was back in 2018.

However, teams are thinking about bringing Lynn in as a late-inning guy. According to Ken Rosenthal, his agent has received several calls about a potential bullpen shift.

"Could he be Emmanual Clase? I don't think so, but, at the same time, he had a pretty good year last year and he's had a pretty good career in general as a starter. So, I see no reason why he couldn't succeed in the ninth inning" said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal could see Lynn transitioning back into the bullpen well. He has the stuff and the mindset to be a high-leverage arm during the late innings. However, he is still also getting calls about being a starting pitcher.

It will be interesting to see where Lynn ends up and in what role. Will he return as a starter or will we see him coming out of the bullpen?

