"I'm stunned the Pirates aren't in the mix" "Dodgers make sense" - MLB fans continue speculating on Juan Soto's next team as the Nationals start entertaining preliminary offers

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals are heading toward an inevitable breakup. Owing to current circumstances, the split could turn messy.

It’s not everyday that a player of Soto’s caliber is available on the trading block. Hence, the offers are expected to fly left, right and center. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Nationals have already started to entertain preliminary offers.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

#Mariners

#Padres

#SFGiants

#Dodgers

#STLCards

#Yankees

#Mets.

The trade deadline is Aug. 2, but Nats will wait unless get the right deal The Washington #Nats have begun fielding preliminary offers for Juan Soto, with seven teams already weighing in, including 3 in the NL West:The trade deadline is Aug. 2, but Nats will wait unless get the right deal The Washington #Nats have begun fielding preliminary offers for Juan Soto, with seven teams already weighing in, including 3 in the NL West:#Mariners#Padres#SFGiants#Dodgers#STLCards#Yankees#Mets.The trade deadline is Aug. 2, but Nats will wait unless get the right deal

As many as seven teams have thrown their names in the hat. Interest from the AL is driven by the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

From the NL, the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have all made opening offers.

There is not one team in the MLB that Juan Soto won’t make better with his presence. However, the financial implications of the deal mean that only a few can afford him.

Out of the seven clubs that have submitted preliminary offers, fans are ruling out improbable destinations using the process of elimination.

Since the Mets are in the same division as the Nats, it is unlikely that Juan Soto will be traded there. It is a possibility, but the Mets will most likely need to pay a premium.

Schmitty @Schmitty_94 @BNightengale There is a 0.0% chance they trade him within the division, so we can remove 1 of these teams from the list. @BNightengale There is a 0.0% chance they trade him within the division, so we can remove 1 of these teams from the list.

Ryan L @DRLTMN @X2_notdrippzy @Schmitty_94 @BNightengale A. The Mets definitely don't have the best prospects here and B. teams rarely ever trade a guy like Soto within the division. That's not to say they can't get him necessarily, but the price will be higher for them than everyone else. @X2_notdrippzy @Schmitty_94 @BNightengale A. The Mets definitely don't have the best prospects here and B. teams rarely ever trade a guy like Soto within the division. That's not to say they can't get him necessarily, but the price will be higher for them than everyone else.

One fan suggested that Seattle, San Diego and San Francisco can’t win the race for Soto either.

Nick Scherer @Nick_Scherer89 @BNightengale Realistically it’s the Yanks Mets Dodgers Cards. No Mariners unless they give up Rodriguez which they won’t do. No Padres cause that means going up Tatis which they wont do. I don’t think SF have the prospects. @BNightengale Realistically it’s the Yanks Mets Dodgers Cards. No Mariners unless they give up Rodriguez which they won’t do. No Padres cause that means going up Tatis which they wont do. I don’t think SF have the prospects.

The Yankees are believed to be one of the frontrunners for his signature. A deal for Soto is likely to be worth close to $500 million.

If so, how much would renewing Aaron Judge’s contract cost? Would it be wise to pledge close to a billion dollars on just two players? Or will Soto, should he arrive, signal the end of the road for Judge?

Fabio Moli #FBR @fabiomoli221



The thing is, they still gotta pay Judge.



He is the homegrown face of the Yankees.



If Soto commands north of $440, what will Judge ask for?



They’re gonna earmark close to a billion for 2 guys?



Never. @BNightengale A lot of comments on here are saying the Yankees will end up with Soto.The thing is, they still gotta pay Judge.He is the homegrown face of the Yankees.If Soto commands north of $440, what will Judge ask for?They’re gonna earmark close to a billion for 2 guys?Never. @BNightengale A lot of comments on here are saying the Yankees will end up with Soto. The thing is, they still gotta pay Judge. He is the homegrown face of the Yankees. If Soto commands north of $440, what will Judge ask for?They’re gonna earmark close to a billion for 2 guys?Never.

A Seattle fan has a fantasy draft proposal for Soto, which does seem like one that the Nats would consider entertaining. The Dodgers are also in the running. They are one of the more likelier destinations for Soto, given the prospects they can offer to the Nats.

Zack *- - @zackthesunsfan

Juan Soto, OF

Patrick Corbin, LHP



National’s get:

Jared Kelenic, OF

Kyle Lewis, OF

Noelvi Marte, SS (1)

Emerson Hancock, RHP (5)

Alberto Rodriguez, OF (7)

Robert Perez Jr (29) @BNightengale Mariners get:Juan Soto, OFPatrick Corbin, LHPNational’s get:Jared Kelenic, OFKyle Lewis, OFNoelvi Marte, SS (1)Emerson Hancock, RHP (5)Alberto Rodriguez, OF (7)Robert Perez Jr (29) @BNightengale Mariners get: Juan Soto, OF Patrick Corbin, LHP National’s get:Jared Kelenic, OF Kyle Lewis, OFNoelvi Marte, SS (1)Emerson Hancock, RHP (5)Alberto Rodriguez, OF (7)Robert Perez Jr (29) https://t.co/eL3VQd3G8E

All Things Guardians @ThingsGuardians @BNightengale Dodgers make sense - have the prospects - need to resign Turner, extend Walker and Julio. Cash is coming off the books. Yankees make sense - can you extend both Judge and Soto. Mets maybe but lighter in prospects. Beyond that, who depletes their farm system and lays out $500M @BNightengale Dodgers make sense - have the prospects - need to resign Turner, extend Walker and Julio. Cash is coming off the books. Yankees make sense - can you extend both Judge and Soto. Mets maybe but lighter in prospects. Beyond that, who depletes their farm system and lays out $500M

One Pittsburgh fan was quite surprised that the Pirates are not in the running. Well, not yet, but that could change at any moment.

It's all over between Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals

Soto recently turned down the Nationals’ astronomical 15-year extension offer worth $440 million. His decision to turn down the most lucrative contract offer in MLB history has done enough to suggest where Soto views his future at. It's anywhere but at the nation’s capital.

The relationship between the Nats and Soto has only gotten worse since. Agent Scott Boras revealed that the franchise refused to charter a private plane for Soto’s trip to LA. The incident happened in the hours leading up to the Home Run Derby, which Soto eventually won.

Juan Soto won the Home Run Derby earlier this week

With the Aug. 2 trade deadline fast approaching, speculation surrounding Soto’s future is rampant. The Dominican sensation will be entering free-agency after 2024. Now is the time for Washington to cash in on him.

The next couple of weeks before the trade deadline are going to be chaotic. Where will Juan Soto finally land? We will get a clearer picture in the days ahead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far