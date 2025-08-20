“I’m not stupid” - Tensions rise as Aaron Judge challenges Aaron Boone’s injury assessment, fans call for managerial change 

Tuesday’s sit-down between Aaron Boone and WFAN Sports Radio took a wild turn after the New York Yankees skipper dropped a blunt assessment on Aaron Judge’s injury concern. The captain is yet to fully heal from a flexor strain in his right arm on July 22 in Toronto. Boone, in the recent interview, said he’s not sure if the fans will get to see No. 99 back in full health “at any point this year”. He later backtracked on his comments, saying it might have been a bit overstated. “I’m just saying, is he going to come back and be a 70-80 arm (80 being elite on the 20-80 scouting scale) that he normally is?” Boone said. “I don’t know that I’m expecting that necessarily. “When we get him back out there, I would expect him to be able to handle himself out there. I think I was trying to say initially, I don’t expect him coming out making Aaron Judge throws that we’ve become accustomed to seeing,&quot; he added. However, the comment was not taken lightly by Judge, who questioned his remarks. He further clarified that he is not worried about his comeback and will take things step by step. “But I’m not stupid. I’m going to be cautious with it and make sure we don’t make it worse,&quot; Judge said via TheAthletic.com. &quot;You’ve got the rest of August and September and October. I’ve got to be out there for all those games. Got to be smart with it.&quot; Boone’s comments not only drew a strong response from Judge, but also from the Bronx Bombers' fan base. Since his injury, Yankees loyalists have been waiting to see the captain back at 100 percent. However, the recent back-and-forth between the manager and the player has added fuel to the fire. One fan said on X/Twitter: “These comments can only mean that Boone’s days are numbered. Tick tock Aaron Boone.”Skye Luque @LuqueMeatSauceLINKThese comments can only mean that Boone’s days are numbered. Tick tock Aaron.“Imagine being a manager and not being on the same page as your captain,” another fan wrote.Hayden🦁 @HaydenSnookLINKImagine being a manager and not being on the same page as your captain.“Yo this could be the beginning of the end for Boone. Woah!” one fan added.Seth @SB23___LINKyo this could be the beginning of the end for Boone. Woah.“The end is near. Thank you God,” a fan said.Steve @Steve26295653LINKThe end is near. Thank you godBoone further added that he’s waiting for the go-ahead signal from the training staff before putting Judge on the field. Currently, he is following a strict rehab routine with a catch and throw session to a 150-foot throw. Giancarlo Stanton takes right field in Aaron Judge's absence Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton [Source: Imagn]Giancarlo Stanton has started in right field at Steinbrenner Field against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, and will likely continue there until Aaron Judge returns to his form. The Yankees are taking a cautionary step with Stanton, too, as they can’t afford to lose the veteran player amidst the absence of No. 99. Judge added that he wishes to go back soon and give Stanton “a break from playing the field and mixing in DH and outfield.”