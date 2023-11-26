"I'm tryna be this snug" - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne aiming to be as cozy as her pup Roux in latest viral snap

Olivia Dunne, the most-followed NCAA athlete of all time, is a dog lover. Yes, the ace gymnast had previously admitted her love for dogs, as she used to share viral videos with dogs on both her social media handles until she brought home one of her own.

Olivia is the proud owner of a Golden Retriever named Roux, who happens to be the son of the LSU athlete. The affection for pets often drives owners crazy, and Olivia and her boyfriend Paul Skenes are no exception. Since bringing Roux home, they have been enjoying their time with him immensely.

Dunne shared an Instagram story recently in which she captured her pup Roux sleeping all cozy on his bed. She also commented that she wants to be this cozy and comfortable herself, as she adores her pup, who looks adorable in the story.

Olivia Dunne shares a cute story of her pup sleeping all cozy

"I'm tryna be this snug" - livvydunne

In less than two weeks after Dunne, 21, launched a dedicated Instagram account for Roux, the account had over 4,700 followers. Additionally, the athlete described how the dog had adapted to her life in the initial post.

The photos showed Livvy sitting next to the endearingly smiling Skenes, with her furry companion curled up on her lap. Along with snuggling, the LSU senior and Roux watched baseball together.

Olivia is all cozy watching baseball with her boyfriend. Paul Skenes and pup Roux

Olivia Dunne has been all smiles since adding baby Roux to her family

Olivia Dunne has a whopping 14 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She has already become an official Sports-Illustarted swimsuit model and is raking in seven figures, making her the highest-earning NCAA female athlete in collegiate sports history.

Dunne introduced the pup to her social media family about a month ago, and since then, hardly a day has gone by when she doesn't share adorable pictures and videos of the pup. It's not only Dunne but Paul as well, who has been seen getting clicked many times with baby Roux.

"'Bestie 4L': Olivia Dunne and pet Roux's adorable duet dance to Saweetie's 'Best Friend' goes viral" - robert71311

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Skenes, a 21-year-old baseball player, first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. In August, he made his relationship with Dunne public and asked fans to respect her personal space when she attended his games.

