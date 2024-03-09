"I'm Volpe, & he's Gleyber” - Gerrit Cole’s kids Caden and Everett dresses replicate Yankees stars in iconic pinstripes

Gerrit Cole has only made one start in spring training games. But the ace RHP is constantly cheered on from the stands whether he starts or not, according to his wife Amy and sons Caden and Everett Cole.

Amy Cole shared adorable stories of her sons donning iconic Yankees pinstripe jerseys ahead of New York's clash against their AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, in the Grapefruit League.

While one of the Cole kids tried to be Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres, the other too was a New York shortstop, 22-year-old Anthony Volpe.

Caden and Everett Cole were all smiles as Amy accompanied them to the Yankees vs. Blue Jays game at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. The caption on Amy Cole's Instagram story reads as follows:

"I'm Volpe, & he's Gleyber”

Screenshot from Amy Cole's story on Instagram

Gerrit Cole was blasted for three runs on four hits in two innings pitched in his only outing of spring training against the Blue Jays last Friday. Cole looked a bit off his stride, as he found it difficult to place his fastballs and curveballs in the strike zone.

Daniel Vogelbach, the designated hitter for the Blue Jays, taunted Cole while pacing the bases slowly after taking a home run to the bleachers in the top of the first inning, which didn't enthuse the three-time AL Cy Young winner.

Gerrit Cole expected to continue dominance in 2024

Year after year, Gerrit Cole continues to be one of the MLB's most dominant pitchers, displaying his extraordinary talent.

Cole's lightning-quick fastball, vicious slider and control terrorise opposing hitters. His command of the game is unmatched, whether he's getting ground balls or striking out a lot of batters.

Expect Cole to be a strong member of his team's pitching rotation and a strong contender for the AL Cy Young Award once more this season. He will look to continue the dominance he showcased in 2023, despite New York falling short of even making it as a wildcard entrant in the postseason.

Gerrit Cole pitched in a simulated game on Thursday, where he pitched for 47 innings and looked to be in control of his pitching arsenal. Cole was confident in his pitching tactics and intends to continue the required momentum for the Bronx Bombers this season.

