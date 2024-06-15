"I'm wanting to get back very soon" - Gerrit Cole maintains positive outlook on impending Yankees return after impressive rehab outing

The New York Yankees became the first team to register 50 wins in the MLB this season on Friday. The Bronx Bombers are going to get stronger in the coming weeks as reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole edges closer to a return in pinstripes.

Cole, who was diagnosed with nerve inflammation and edema after his only spring training game for the Yankees on March 1, made his third rehab start on Friday in a Triple-A game.

The 33-year-old Yankees ace looked his sharpest since his injury during his game for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He fanned 10 batters on the night, registering 46 strikes on 70 pitchers over 4⅓ innings.

Cole seemed pleased with his third and hopefully final rehab game, admitting his eagerness to get back into action with the high-flying Yankees.

"I'm very much wanting to get back very soon," Cole said after the game. "What a fun club they are right now. So yeah, that's part of the reason why I'm just trying to make sure that I'm in a good spot to help them."

Gerrit Cole's first start for the Yankees edges closer

Even though Gerrit Cole has been out of the action since the start of the season, the New York Yankees have done much more than just cope without the Cy Young winner. However, the veteran ace could be back into action very soon.

"We've got to make that decision in the next 24, 48 hours," Cole on his first game for the Yankees this season. "But it's really good work tonight," Cole told reporters. "I used all the pitches well. Got to pretty much every location. So, it's another good step in the right direction."

Despite Aaron Boone refusing to provide a probable date for Cole's return, the six-time All-Star is expected to return to the mound for the Yankees' home series against the Baltimore Orioles starting next week.

While Gerrit Cole's addition will be an invaluable addition to any team, the Yankees rotation has produced record-breaking numbers this season, especially rookie Luis Gil. The 26-year-old has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the division this season.

Gil had another strong outing in the series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, pitching five innings and striking six batters as the Yankees restricted the hosts to just one run.

