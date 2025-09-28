'I'm wearing Juan Soto's socks' - Pete Alonso’s wild superstition pays off in Mets’ Marlins victory

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 07:12 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets' postseason hopes are hanging by a thread and the team could use all the help they could get. After the Mets kept their season alive with a 5-0 win against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Alonso revealed his superstition.

The Mets had a much-needed win against the Marlins thanks to Pete Alonso's two-RBI night. Alonso, who smashed his 38th home run of the season on Saturday, shared he was wearing teammate Juan Soto's socks and Francisco Lindor's trademark eye patch for the game.

"I'm wearing Juan Soto's socks, I put on Francisco Lindor's eye black, and then I used Brandon Nimmo's lotion," Alonso said. "All my teammates, really thankful for the good vibes."
Alonso, who is expected to opt out of his current Mets deal to become a free agent in the offseason, broke the deadlock with an RBI double in the first inning. While Marlins pitcher Eury Perez was dealing electric stuff all night, Alonso got hold of his 100.6-mph four-seamer for a solo home run in the third inning.

"He tried to sneak one up,” Alonso said, “and I feel like I was ready for it.”
The Mets star's solo shot was only the 15th time a 100mph+ pitch was smashed for a home run this season. Perez, who struck out a season-high 11 Mets hitters, conceded two of his three hits to Alonso.

Pete Alonso and Mets need Milwaukee Brewers to beat Cincinnati Reds for postseason ticket

While Pete Alonso came clutch at the plate, Clay Holmes was unshakable on the mound, pitching six scoreless innings to shut out Miami, who managed just one hit the entire game.

The Mets are tied for the final NL Wildcard spot with the Cincinnati Reds, who hold the tie-breaker over New York. Both teams head into the final day of the regular season with a place in the postseason on the line.

For the Mets to qualify, they need to win against Miami in the series finale and hope that the Milwaukee Brewers, who have already secured a bye with the best record in baseball, can do them a favor by beating the Reds.

