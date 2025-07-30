  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  "I'm worried" - Ronald Acuna Jr. fights back tears while addressing scary injury following his early exit

"I'm worried" - Ronald Acuna Jr. fights back tears while addressing scary injury following his early exit

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:17 GMT
Ronald Acuña Jr. fights back tears while addressing scary injury following his early exit

Ronald Acuna Jr. missed most of last season and the early part of this season due to a torn ACL. Now it seems he may be in for more time on the sidelines after his injury during Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

In the sixth inning, when Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hit the ball near the right field foul pole, Acuna Jr. was running a little slowly. This made Braves manager Brian Snitker take him out of the game as a precaution, even though the star outfielder initially said no to being taken out of the game. It was later revealed that Acuna Jr. had tightness in his right Achilles.

During the post-game interview, Acuna Jr. was holding back tears while talking about his injury and how it happened in the first place.

"Yeah, it happened when I scored from first to home on that play, and yeah, I think, you know, they're going to examine me tomorrow, so we'll see how it goes," Acuna Jr. said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was already going through something after that play, but since he didn't want to miss any more time, he chose to play through the injury.

"Yeah, it got worse. I told them yesterday, and everyone said, 'Hey, take the day if you want, you can have the day off.' But yeah, it got worse," Acuna Jr. added. "I've just missed so much time already through injuries—I don't want to miss any more time. Yeah, of course. I mean, it's an injury. I'm worried. Yeah, it's more pain, but I feel it a lot when I try to put pressure on it.
"It was hurting even more. I was kind of out there just hoping they wouldn’t hit it my way. And of course, anytime you do that, they always hit it your way."
Ronald Acuna Jr. to go to 10-day injured list

The latest injury setback will send the Braves' star to the 10-day injury list. The Braves will be moving with caution and may not rush Ronald Acuna Jr. to the lineup.

The five-time All-Star played his 55th game this season on Tuesday. He is hitting .309 along with 15 home runs and 26 RBIs. In Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals, Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4.

The Braves fans will be hoping that the injury is not serious and the star outfielder can return to the game soon.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
