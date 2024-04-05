"I couldn't make it out of high school" - Cubs star Dansby Swanson reflects on not being 'mature enough' during academic years

Shortstop Dansby Swanson has been playing in the majors since 2016. Before arriving in Chicago, Swanson had a successful run with the Atlanta Braves, during which he also won the World Series title in 2021.

Off the field, he runs The Express Podcast and recently he was joined by his two fellow teammates, Yan Gomes and Nick Madrigal. In a segment of the podcast, Swanson discussed his academic years and went on to say that he didn't believe he was "mature enough" to make it out of high school.

Swanson was referring to the number of baseball players getting drafted straight out of high school.

"I know everyone's got their own path some people go out of high school but I don't think I couldn't make it out of high school," Swanson said.

"I don't think I was good enough don't think I was as mature as I was I felt like I wasn't now seeing what I see I wasn't mature enough to handle some of the adversity or some of the challenges that come with it."

Taking the conversation forward, even Madrigal shared his journey, and he also saw many guys getting drafted straight out of high school. But the 27-year-old also mentioned how his college career helped him run through the minor system faster as compared to those who were out of high school.

"I actually ended up like beating them through the minor and that's what a scout told me, like, if you go to college, you know, usually they develop guys and move them through the minors a little bit faster so I kept that in the back of my mind," Madrigal said.

Dansby Swanson embraces a new role in the Cubs clubhouse

Entering his ninth year in the majors, Dansby Swanson is one of the leadership faces in the Chicago Cubs clubhouse.

“The realization I've come to talking to Counse,” Swanson said, “is like, ‘I’m the old guy now.’”

Now that Swanson has already spent one season with the Cubs, his voice will carry weight inside the clubhouse which has many energetic young names.

Manager Craig Counsell believes in Dansby Swanson's abilities at shortstop and sees him a regular feature at the position.

“I know Dansby likes to play,” Counsell said. “And that's a great place to start from, is how I just see it. I think it's really hard to make decisions on that right now. Dansby's the guy we want to play shortstop, so let the season tell us that and we know he's capable of it.”

Dansby Swanson has started the season on a good note. Across 20 at-bats, he has slashed six hits, one home run, three RBIs and one stolen base.

