"On the verge of really good things": Cubs manager Craig Counsell excited about new challenge (Exclusive)

It always seemed that Craig Counsell would be the Milwaukee Brewers manager for life. Counsell had spent nine seasons on the job and was the winningest manager in franchise history. He also was born and raised in the Milwaukee area. His father was once the community affairs director for the Brewers.

However, Counsell pulled a stunning move in early November when he signed a five-year, $40-million deal with the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs after his contract with the Brewers expired.

“Sometimes, you just need a new challenge in life,” Craig Counsell told Sportskeeda.

Counsell met the challenge of making the Brewers, who play in Major League Baseball’s smallest market, consistent contenders. They have reached the postseason in five of the last six years.

Now the Chicago Cubs look for Counsell to get them over the playoff hump as he replaces David Ross. The Cubs last made the postseason when they won the division title during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. They missed qualifying by one game last season.

And Craig Counsell is excited about his new organization.

“I think we’re on the verge of really good things," Counsell said.

Craig Counsell & the Cubs: Building new relationships

Counsell is still in the early stages of developing relationships with Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins.

Hoyer gave the largest managerial contract in baseball history to Counsell in part because the Cubs valued having a different perspective on the game. Counsell has been happy to share his philosophies with his new bosses.

“I’m the outside eyes,” Craig Counsell said. “I have opinions, and I’m going to share them. I think that’s healthy. I think that's probably something that I can maybe just help in little ways.

“I think that’s why I’m here, to try to help the Cubs win games, but you try to do that by making things better in every possible way you can. But I’ve enjoyed that part of it.”

Craig Counsell is also learning the difference between working for a large-market team. The Cubs pursued two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani in free agency before he signed a record 10-year, $700-million contract with the LA Dodgers over the weekend.

The Cubs are making a pitch to retain first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, who positioned himself as one of the top free agents on the market after winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2023 in his first year with Chicago.

The Cubs have been linked to other high-profile free agents, including left-hander Jordan Montgomery and third-baseman Matt Chapman.

“Look, the names you are discussing are different,” Craig Counsell said. “There’s no question about it, and the conversations you can be involved in are different. But I will say the different ways that different markets have to look at it is helpful, I think, to provide new ideas just to hopefully the idea generation about how to get better still.”

Christopher Morel on the rise

The Cubs have a solid core group of players in their lineup with second baseman Nico Hoerner, shortstop Dansby Swanson, left fielder Ian Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki.

Yet despite finishing sixth in the major leagues in runs scored with an average of 5.06 a game last season, the Cubs could use another big bat or two. That explains the pursuit of Cody Bellinger and Chapman.

However, a wild card in the Cubs offense is Christopher Morel. Last season, he hit 26 home runs with a .247/.313/.508 slash line.

The question surrounding the 24-year-old is his defense, as 59 of 101 starts came as the designated hitter. He also made 16 starts at second base, 10 in center field, seven in right field, four each at third base and in left field and one at shortstop.

Though Morel finished with minus-4 defensive runs saved, the Cubs have been unwilling to give him up in potential trades for a starting pitcher to bolster a rotation that should include left-hander Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Kyle Hendricks and lefty prospect Jordan Wicks.

Counsell believes Morel will be a pivotal player for the Cubs this upcoming season and beyond.

“Just from looking at Christopher from across the field, he’s put himself in a position where he needs to be in the lineup,” Craig Counsell said. “He needs to be on the field. That’s a good thing. Now where? I think he has earned his way into a lineup. There’s no question about that. He’s an exciting young hitter.”

Seiya Suzuki is "scary"

While the Cubs did not land Ohtani, they did sign a high-profile outfielder from Japan two offseasons ago, getting Seiya Suzuki on a five-year, $85-million contract.

Suzuki followed a solid rookie season with a better second year in 2023. He hit .285/.357/.485 with 20 home runs in 138 games.

Craig Counsell expects more of the same – and perhaps even better -- from Suzuki in his third season in the big leagues.

“The one thing I saw last year is as the season went on, Sei became a very dangerous hitter,” Counsell said. “To the point of, like, there were stretches where he was a scary, scary bat in the lineup and someone that you had to really, really be careful of as an offensive player.

“I think he keeps taking steps forward as a hitter in the major leagues, and one more step and we're talking about a really scary offensive player for the rest of the league.”

