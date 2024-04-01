“I marvel at him” - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts compares Mookie Betts to Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson amid incredible run

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Mookie Betts, comparing him to the legendary Rickey Henderson after his hot start to the season at shortstop.

“It’s offense; it’s Rickey Henderson," Roberts said, according to USA Today. "It’s pretty remarkable. I marvel at him."

Like Henderson, who was a 10-time All-Star, Mookie Betts, a seven-time All-Star is well known for his ability to hit leadoff homers.

The comparison goes beyond hitting. Henderson is the greatest base-stealer of all time. While Betts isn't recognized for his speed, his diverse skill set makes him a threat in many areas. He's won six Gold Glove Awards in the outfield, and his recent successful switch to shortstop and second base shows his flexibility.

“You would argue that it would have to take some toll on your mental capacity to perform offensively taking up a new position like shortstop, but not for him," Roberts said.

Roberts' remarks indicate how elevated the bar is set for Betts. An MVP and World Series winner, Betts stands out by leading both on and off the field. His discipline and enthusiasm mirror that of Henderson's. Both players are characterized by their unwavering determination to win, and they share a knack for making big plays in critical moments.

Mookie Betts blasts record leadoff homer

Mookie Betts carved his name into Dodgers history on Friday night. He led off with a home run, driving the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and setting a team milestone for leadoff home runs with 29. He also moved past Ian Kinsler into fifth place in MLB history with 49. Rickey Henderson holds the MLB record at 81.

Betts' hitting power and defensive flexibility continue to be a driving factor behind the Dodgers' success.

