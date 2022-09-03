"I may have to make a little comeback and race you to 700" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez challenges Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols to a race for 700 HR

Is New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez making a comeback? Well, this is what he asked MLB fans in a Twitter post. A-Rod joked on social media that he might have to don a uniform once more to catch Albert Pujols' 700 career home runs. St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujol has ascended in the home run standings in MLB.

Rodriguez was seen smoking a cigar in a pinstripe suit and said this about his comeback.

“My main man, Albert Pujols. You’re two home runs shy of tying me for 696 home runs. You see me rocking my pinstripes, and now that #13 is available back with the Yankees. I may have to make a little comeback and race you to 700. What do you say?”

Rodriguez ended his career with 696 home runs, and Pujols, who has 694, is right behind him and aiming to pass A-Rod before the regular season's end in order to achieve the desired 700 milestone.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD 🤔 #RaceTo700 You tell me ... should I make a comeback? You tell me ... should I make a comeback? 😂🤔 #RaceTo700 https://t.co/0GTfApOjGR

“You tell me ... should I make a comeback? #RaceTo700” – Alex Rodriguez

Pujols, now 42, has shocked baseball fans with the power he's still showing in the current year. In 81 games this season, he has hit 15 home runs, including nine in 28 games in the second half of the campaign.

Pujols would need to maintain his blistering pace with 31 regular-season games remaining if he wanted to reach 700 for the year.

Pujols, who has won numerous honors over his baseball career, is one of only five players in MLB history to have amassed more than 2000 RBIs.

Rodriguez would just require four home runs to hit the 700 mark. Obviously, he won't be joining the Yankees again at the age of 47, but it would be quite the sight if he were to return to the Bronx again.

Alex Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016

Considering that Rodriguez retired after the 2016 season and just turned 47 in July, a comeback seems implausible. A-Rod has kept himself occupied in retirement by, among other things, working as a broadcaster for FS1, appearing on "Shark Tank," and contributing to ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball."

Rodriguez partly owns the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and is reportedly struggling to generate money to fulfill the terms of the deal.

This has got something to do with A-Rod's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez is currently dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

