"I may stink (but) I doubt it” - Joey Votto ready for minor-league grind with Blue Jays, hopeful of MLB return

Many players may choose to retire in their 40s, but Joey Votto isn’t one of them. The former Cincinnati Reds veteran signed a minor league deal with an invitation for spring training with the Toronto Blue Jays, marking his 18th professional season in MLB.

Expand Tweet

Votto has had an illustrious 17-year career, oriented by several notable achievements like six All-Star nods, a Gold Glove, along with an MVP title. Despite having a resumé worth becoming a Cooperstown resident, Votto is still passionate about playing the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Votto is excited to play for his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays. He will start in the minors, but is determined to be a regular in the big league this season.

“Describing himself as a minor-league player who’s trying to make a team, Joey Votto says he’s excited for the chance to make the Blue Jays. He’s willing to go to the minors & work his way up but sounds confident he can still do a lot of damage. “I may stink (but) I doubt it” - Ben Nicholson-Smith tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Although spring training has already started, getting a spot in the regulars shouldn't be too hard for an All-Star like Votto. Having been in this profession for nearly two decades, he knows what is to be expected.

Joey Votto isn’t done with the game

Joey Votto was drafted as a second-rounder by the Cincinnati Reds in 2002. He debuted against the New York Mets in 2007, and never looked back. Votto stayed in Cincinnati for 17 straight seasons without becoming a free agent.

Votto played 2,056 games with a slash line of .294/.409/.511. He recorded 1,144 RBIs, including 356 home runs and a. 920 OPS. Additionally, Votto became a member of 2,000 career hits and scored 1,171 runs.

In 2023, the team management decided to bid farewell to their legend by rejecting his $20 million option. However, Votto wasn’t ready to end his career. After becoming a free agent for the first time, he joined social media, where he cleared his intention to continue playing the game.

Expand Tweet

Now that Votto is playing for his hometown team, it would be a wonderful way to end his professional career. It'd be even more memorable if he helps the team win a World Series in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.