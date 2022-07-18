“I mean, it's a potential star playing shortstop" - Generational baseball player Jackson Holiday becomes 2022 MLB Draft's #1 overall pick over Druw Jones

MLB welcomed its newest batch of young stars in yesterday's MLB Draft. Jackson Holliday was selected as the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles. The shortstop became just the third top pick of the Baltimore Orioles after Adley Rutschman in 2019 and Ben McDonald in 1989.

With the first pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, we have selected infielder Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High School (OK).

"His time is NOW! With the first pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, we have selected infielder Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High School (OK)."

The Stillwater, Oklahoma-native is the son of seven-time All-Star and 2011 World Series Champion Matt Holliday. The left fielder spent most of his career in St. Louis, where he won his sole world title.

The younger Holliday played for Stillwater High School. As a senior, he batted .685 with 17 home runs, 79 RBIs, 29 doubles, and 30 stolen bases. The 18-year-old shortstop did all of this in just 40 games of play.

Stillwater's Jackson Holliday just became the 1st #1 overall pick from the state of Oklahoma since Matt Moore (Eakly, OK) in 1981. #OKPreps

"Stillwater's Jackson Holliday just became the 1st #1 overall pick from the state of Oklahoma since Matt Moore (Eakly, OK) in 1981. #OKPreps"

Baseball runs in the Holliday family. Aside from his father, Jackson's brother, Ethan, also plays at Stillwater High. His uncle, Josh Holliday, is the head coach of the Oklahoma State baseball team. Both Jackson and Ethan have committed to playing for their uncle on the state university team.

2022 MLB Draft Review

Jackson Holliday getting picked over outfield star Druw Jones was a pleasant surprise for everyone. Jones was the top-ranked prospect in baseball, but Holiday was deemed more essential by the Baltimore Orioles. Both players are sons of former Major League All-Stars.

Vanderbilt pitching star Kumar Rocker was selected third overall by the Texas Rangers. He joins former college teammate Jack Leiter in the organization.

Termarr Johnson was selected fourth by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The shortstop perhaps has the highest ceiling in terms of offense among his draft classmates. He has also expressed his intention to fight for his position at shortstop despite the revelation of Oneil Cruz for the Pirates this season.

For the fifth overall selection of the draft, the Washington Nationals selected Elijah Green. The young outfielder is the son of two-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green.

The outfielder had the greatest upside among all the remaining prospects in the outfield position. The move could be seen as a long-term insurance policy for the eventual departure of Juan Soto.

