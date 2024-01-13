"I was merely pointing out the risk" - MLB insider explains polarizing Wander Franco article that drew extreme flak

As the legal proceedings against disgraced Rays shortstop Wander Franco continue, the uncertainty for his team is becoming hard to bare. Amidst the legal proceedings against the 22-year old, one MLB analyst thinks that a cautionary tale exists to be learned for all MLB clubs.

In August, a girl claiming to be 14-year old said that she had had an innapropriate relationship with Franco. Immediately, the Rays shortstop was placed on the restricted list. Then, in early January, authorities in Franco's native Dominican Republic began proceedings against him. For the Rays, who inked Wander Franco to a franchise-record eleven-year deal worth $182 million, dealing with the prospect that Franco might never play again has become a reality.

"On Wander Franco and the risks all teams take when they invest long-term in players in their early 20s. Column:" - Ken Rosenthal

On January 11, MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal published a piece for The Athletic that took aim at the inherent risk of big contracts like the one given to Franco by the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the insider's point was not as well received as he likely expected it to be.

In his piece, Rosenthal also eluded to San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed a 14-year, $340 million deal with the team in 2021. Rosenthal went on the describe how Tatis Jr. missed all of the 2022 season on account of a motorcycle accident and subsequent PED suspension, and slammed the Padres for taking such a high-stakes risk on the youngster.

Upon the piece's release, readers did not buy Rosenthal's comparison between Tatis and Franco. The piece was duly criticized, forcing Rosenthal to issue a qualified apology.

"""I was merely pointing out the risk...the massive risk" @KenRosenthal responds to audience criticism over his recent Wander Franco article, lamenting that he didn't deliver his message as well as he would have liked to. "Something went haywire here"" - Foul Territory

In an appearance on former Chicago White Sox catcher AJ Pierzynski's Foul Territory podcast, Rosenthal claimed he was " merely pointing out the risk...the massive risk" with signing young stars like Wander Franco and Fernando Tatis Jr. to big time deals.

Rosenthal's broad strokes stretch the Wander Franco situation out of proportion

At the time of his indefinite suspension, Franco was hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs, and had earned an All-Star appearance earlier that summer. Although Rosenthal is right to criticize the deal in hindsight, there is no way that the Rays could have predicted this disaster, Moreover, plenty of youngsters who signed big deals early have been very successful in MLB.

