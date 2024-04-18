"I might get in trouble for this" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton claims pitcher wives exude more 'nervous energy' than position-player spouses

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will be making his much-awaited start of the 2024 campaign on Friday, and his supermodel wife Kate Upton couldn't be more proud of his hard work.

Being a pitcher's wife has been a rollercoaster ride for the model and actor, who married JV in 2017.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM radio's host, Andy Cohen, when asked about the struggles and nervousness involved in being a baseball player's wife, Kate Upton said:

"I feel like I might get in trouble for this. I think that pitchers’ wives are a little different than position-player wives, because position-player wives — they play every single game, so they can’t be as connected to every single play.

"I feel there’s like an energy, a more nervous energy, with starting-pitcher wives, because it’s once every five days," Upton added.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton started dating in 2014 when he was still playing with the Detroit Tigers.

In the interview, Kate quashed the claims directed towards her by other ballplayer wives that she wasn't there for Justin when he struggled in the minor leagues and only sided with him once things picked up.

"He didn’t struggle in the minor leagues … Justin was in the minor leagues for like two months. He never had to struggle," Upton said.

Take a look at the interview here:

Kate Upton has supported Justin Verlander throughout his big league career. She was one of the first people to congratulate Verlander for his World Series wins both times with the Houston Astros.

Kate followed him when he made the switch from Detroit to Houston and briefly to the NY Mets in 2023, only to come back to the Astros.

The couple has a daughter named Genevieve, whom they welcomed on November 7, 2018, almost a year after their wedding in the sunny hills of Tuscany, Italy.

Justin Verlander ready to make his maiden start of the 2024 campaign against the Nationals on Friday

Manager Joe Espada announced that Justin Verlander will be making his much-awaited season debut on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

"Getting him back is huge because it brings a level of confidence to our team, a boost of confidence that we're going to get someone who's been an MVP, a Cy Young [winner] on the mound," Espada told reporters.

"It's [good] for the morale and to get stuff started and moving in the right direction," Espada added.

Justin Verlander had been in rehab since the start of spring training but clawed his way back onto the active roster after a series of live bullpen sessions and a couple of outings in the minor leagues.

