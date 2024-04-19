“I had so much fun during the streak. Now, I’m just trying to keep it up." - Michael Busch reflects on his recent hot streak for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs rookie infielder Michael Busch has been on a hot streak for the past week. He delivered five RBIs and three home runs in seven hits in his last five games.

This led the Cubs to back-to-back series wins against the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks, and tied them up with the Milwaukee Brewers as NL Central’s top team, with an 11-7 record.

“I’m feeling pretty good up there," Busch told USA Today Sports, via Bob Nightengale. “I had so much fun during the streak. Now, I’m just trying to keep it up."

The LA Dodgers drafted him in 2019 as a first-rounder. However, they decided to trade Busch with Yency Almonte for Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope after his big-league debut last year. The Cubs gave the 26-year Minnesota native the big opportunity this season, and Busch stole the show from there.

“I’ve got no hard feelings, there’s no bad blood, nothing like that," Michael Busch spoke about his transfer from LA.

“Everybody gets in a sense. But I’ve got pride too. You want to beat them now. It’s that competitive spirit, almost like a brotherly competitive spirit. … It was bittersweet getting traded, but things usually take care of themselves."

The Chicago Cubs are on a fiery roll with Michael Busch

Despite having a setback with Seiya Suzuki’s injury, the Chicago Cubs have their sights locked on playoffs and the World Series championship. And to support their journey, Michael Busch took the front seat this season.

In 18 games, Busch took the base 40 times with a slash line of .317/.400/.667. He has 13 RBIs and six home runs while maintaining a 1.067 OPS. He is currently leading the Cubs offense, along with veterans like Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are streaming hot with consecutive series wins. Despite a rough start against the Texas Rangers on Opening Weekend, they bounce in the next series by sweeping the Colorado Rockies.

The Cubs won a 2-1 series over the LA Dodgers, and only the San Diego Padres have interfered with their series-winning streak. They won their last game with a 5-3 score against the D-backs, hoping to continue another hot streak against the Miami Marlins in a three-game series at Wrigley Field starting from Friday.

