Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels fans are thrilled at the prospect of signing former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger to their team.

The former All-Star is reportedly being lured by the Dodgers, Angels, and San Francisco Giants — all of which are teams from his home state of California. The Texas Rangers are the lone non-Californian team who are mounting an offer.

"Sources: #Dodgers and #Angels showing interest in free agent OF Mitch Haniger. The #Rangers, as first reported by @Ken_Rosenthal, also are among the most active suitors for Haniger. Of note, Haniger has a career .846 OPS at Angel Stadium. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - @ Jon Morosi

Haniger has treated Angel Stadium as his playground, posting a .846 all-time OPS on the road in Anaheim.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for another outfield piece that will complement their roster just in case they fail to sign American League MVP Aaron Judge.

The Rangers, on the other hand, continue to splurge on talent for another playoff push this year. The final suitor, Giants, happen to be the closest to the San Jose-native Haniger, but still have Lamonte Wade Jr., Joc Pederson, and Mike Yastrzemski.

Needless to say, fans of the Los Angeles-based teams are excited about Haniger's potential move.

"I need him on the Dodgers" - @ Soul Glo Enjoyer

"It’s time for Haniger to come back to Cali and join the good guys in Anaheim" - @ Curtis

It would be interesting to see which team between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers will land the signature of the former All-Star. Both teams' fanbases are invested in the addition of Haniger.

Los Angeles Angels capture Giovanny Urshela

Giovanny Urshela stayed in Minnesota for just one season.

Giovanny Urshela will be playing for a third team in three years. The Minnesota Twins recently dealt him to the Los Angeles Angels for MLB Pipeline's No. 25 prospect Alejandro Hidalgo.

Urshela was a decent bat in the Minnesota batting order in 2022 when he posted a slash line of .285/.338/.767 with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs.

With the 31-year-old's arrival, the Angels would have the luxury to move around pieces. Urshela's ability to play multiple positions in the infield and at times the outfield will also add to Los Angeles' defensive depth.

