"I need a new job" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drenches MLB Network host Hazel Mae in a Gatorade shower prank aimed at Toronto Blue Jays teammate Bo Bichette

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the first baseman and designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays, soaked MLB Network anchor Hazel Mae in a Gatorade shower prank targeted at his teammate Bo Bichette in a hilarious incident. It happened on May 22 after the Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays game when Hazel was interviewing Bichette. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came and secretly threw a cooler full of liquid over Bo's head, drowning Hazel Mae in the process. It was such a fun moment.

"I need a new job." - Hazel Mae

It was a joy to watch Vladdy play the prankster. However, Hazel Mae could have exploded and not taken it well because people's time and work went into her hair, cosmetics, and dress to host post-game interviews, so her rage would have been justified. Instead of being offended, Hazel Mae took it in stride and tried to laugh it off by saying that she needed a new job. Hazel is such a sport! Kudos!

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. always aims for Hazel Mae with Gatorade dunks

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time MLB network anchor Hazel Mae has been drenched in Gatorade by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladdy always seems to target Hazel for these fun Gatorade showers.

Vladimir managed to soak Hazel twice in a span of 10 days. On May 17, while Hazel was interviewing Chapan, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came and nailed the Gatorade shower, drenching the MLB Network host from top to bottom.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Just an absolute 0/10 performance from Vladdy here Just an absolute 0/10 performance from Vladdy here https://t.co/Gv4RFVLuz9

"Just an absolute 0/10 performance from Vladdy here." - Jomboy Media

On April 9, 2022, when Hazel was interviewing Teoscar José Hernández, Vladdy managed to effectively splash the cold liquid on Hernández. However, Hazel tactfully avoided the shower by moving quickly, and she did this while wearing high heels. Impressive!

"Hazel Mae has truly mastered the gatorade shower dodging skills." - @Sportsnet

In 2019, after the Blue Jays' victory over the Red Sox, Hazel was utterly soaked when Vladdy attempted to throw the liquid on Rowdy Tellez.

Vladimir has made MLB Network presenter Hazel Mae synonymous with ice-cold Gatorade showers. Did you notice the pattern? Now, Vladdy should start paying for for Hazel's drycleaning and salon visits in the future after such post-game Gatorade baths.

