"I never said that" - When Ronald Acuna Jr. denied claims of rift with Freddie Freeman after latter's Dodgers move

In the tumultuous world of sports, controversies often make headlines, and the alleged rift between Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman was no exception. The drama unfolded after an Instagram Live interview conducted in Spanish with reporter Yancen Pujols. According to accounts from the interview, Acuna made critical comments about his former Braves teammate, Freeman back in 2022.

The reported comments suggested that Acuna wouldn’t miss Freeman, claiming they had friction, Freeman was overbearing, and the veteran first baseman didn’t care when Acuna was hit by pitches. The Baseball GIFs account on Twitter shared these details, sparking a wave of discussions and speculations.

However, when faced with the allegations, Ronald Acuna Jr. vehemently denied making any such comments. Taking on Twitter, he emphatically stated:

"I NEVER SAID THAT."

Ronald Acuna’s denial set the stage for controversy.

The denial set off a conflicting narrative, with Pujols confirming the accuracy of the online account, while Acuna and MLB insider Hector Gomez stood firm on their disagreement.

The controversy delved into the dynamics of Acuna and Freddie Freeman’s relationship, with Acuna stating that Freeman wasn’t kind to him during his rookie year, even touching upon rooke hazing. As the rumors circulated, the backdrop of Freeman’s departure to the LA Dodgers in March 2022 added an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

Acuna, a two-time All-Star, has been a significant presence for the Braves since his MLB debut in 2018. Freeman, a Atlanta Braves veteran since being drafted in 2007, played a crucial role in the team’s success until his departure.

Amidst the controversy, Acuna’s focus remains on recovery from a torn ACL suffered in July 2021, with hopes of rejoining the Braves in May. The uncertainty surrounding the alleged rift and the players’ conflicting accounts leave fans and pundits alike eagerly waiting for further developments in this unfolding saga.

