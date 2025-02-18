"I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead" - When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. refused to leave Blue Jays against all odds

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a pivotal piece for the Toronto Blue Jays since his 2019 debut. Over the last few years, he has become one of the best sluggers in the sport.

Playing in the always-competitive American League East division, he is plenty familiar with the New York Yankees. While the Yanks and Blue Jays are not bitter rivals, Guerrero Jr. feels they should be.

During the offseason ahead of the 2023 season, the slugger took a shot at the Bronx Bombers. He made his feelings clear during a November radio interview with El Dotol Nastra, via The Athletic.

"I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead," said Guerrero Jr.

When the 2023 season did roll around, Toronto and New York played an early three-game series. Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and doubled down on his comments after the game.

"I will never change that. It goes back with my family. That's my decision" said Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. explained that his decision involves his family. However, he did not go into much detail about that reasoning.

The door is open for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to leave the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

The Blue Jays and Vlkadimir Guerrero Jr. failed to reach an extension on a new contract ahead of Monday's deadline. Now, the slugger is free to hit free agency when the 2025 season comes to a close.

This is a huge blow for the club. The fanbase has seen them miss out on big-time free agent after big-time free agents over the last few years. Now, they are in danger of someone who has become the face of the franchise.

General manager Ross Atkins talked to reporters about the situation. While he is disappointed an extension could not be reached, he states the team is still motivated to sign him.

"Obviously, very disappointed. We worked very hard. The motivation is still there" said Atkins.

The organization will have the opportunity to re-sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in free agency. For the slugger, he will put his head down and do his best to try and get a huge contract in the offseason.

He will be someone that plenty of teams will be interested in. He is one of the best young sluggers in the game and would fit well in most clubhouses.

