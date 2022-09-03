"I never would’ve finished college if I had a MLBTV subscription" "I already paid man" - MLB Twitter in splits as MLB.tv offers free subscriptions to college students till season end

The MLB is following Joe Biden's example and helping out some of America's debt-ridden college students. Students at universities all over the country have been offered a special one-time deal to get their fix of ballgames. As we reach the final stretch, students can get the MLB.tv package for free until the end of the season.

Jeff Passan recently tweeted the news that the league is offering free subscriptions for all college students. The offer will last until February 28 and will cover the remainder of the regular season, the Dominican Winter League, and the start of Spring Training. It is quite a deal for college students who are currently surviving on ramen noodles.

The MLB package costs $139.99 at the beginning of the season. There are discounted offers for fans who only want to watch one particular team, but most fans purchase the total package. The package also offers additional content including pregame and postgame coverage, MLB documentaries, and more.

This is a smart move by the league to help grow demand for the sport. It offers another demographic the chance to get involved in baseball.

Although numbers have gone up since the 2021 season, Forbes recently reported that the league has experienced a 5% drop from the pre-COVID-19 era.

The MLB package includes all remaining games, including postseason

Phillies fans smile for the camera prior to a game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Easter Sunday.

The package is certainly one of the best deals in town. With 30 teams in the majors and 162 games per team, there are a total of 2,430 regular season games included. That's not counting the playoffs. That beats the NBA and NFL, which offer 1,230 and 272 regular-season games, respectively.

One issue fans are still peeved about is the league blackout policy. Certain areas face restrictions depending on geography. In Iowa, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, and Kansas City Royals are blacked out.

Unfortunately for those fans (like myself) who have already paid for the season, there is no refund policy in place. Fans will have to bear the cost and take solace in the fact that they received an extra two-thirds of the season's games.

Hopefully, the move by MLB will help expand their viewer base and help promote the game worldwide. With a lot of baseball still to be played, college students would be crazy not to take advantage of this mouthwatering one-time offer.

