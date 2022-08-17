"I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover” - Derek Jeter gets a home makeover from his adorable daughters, New York Yankees legend shares a rare peek into his family life

After reigning in MLB for a decade with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter is thoroughly enjoying fatherhood.

It seems that, for Jeter, being a girl dad is the most precious thing in the world. That is, however, until his little daughters pin their father down and try their experiments on him with their makeup.

On August 4, Derek Jeter took to Twitter to post a hilarious picture. In the snap, his two daughters, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (3), are seen applying nail polish to his fingers while he sits on an armchair, evidently keeping up with their mischief.

Derek captioned the tweet saying:

"I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover."

Jeter's third daughter, River Rose, who is eight months old, is seen crawling on the lawn in the picture.

Once upon a time, Derek Jeter confessed that he was too selfish to be a father

Derek Jeter revealed that he was too selfish to be a dad. At that point in his life, he was focused on his MLB career.

Derek said:

"I always said this during my career, I have the utmost respect for players who were able to have families while they played. I was very selfish. It was all about me and my career, and I just wasn’t able to do it."

However, the situation is totally different now. He is now a father of three daughters, having them over the span of five years with his wife.

Derek said:

"But now it’s, it’s the greatest blessing I’ve ever had. You know, coming home and, they could care less how your day went… Most days, they’re happy to see you… It’s just been a wonderful experience.”

"Ultimate girl dad Derek Jeter gets manicure from his daughters." - @Page Six

Opening up about his daily schedule, he mentioned:

"The mornings are early… getting them up, they’re not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know… I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there’s a whole other side to me.”

It is a delight to see the MLB legend being a hands-on dad and acing it. Kudos, Mr. Jeter!

