"I was practicing [Jiu-Jitsu] on Justin, on his whole family" - Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton once got candid describing her mixed martial arts obsession 

MLB star Justin Verlander’s supermodel wife Kate Upton appeared on “The Tonight Show” in 2020 and impressed host Jimmy Fallon with her amazing Jiu-Jitsu skills.

Upton revealed that she’s obsessed with Jiu-Jitsu and while training for her white belt in martial arts, she routinely flipped over her husband, who’s the pitcher for the Houston Astros.

“I am obsessed with Jiu-Jitsu. I was practicing on Justin, on his whole family, my mother-in-law.”

Later, Fallon and Upton got into banter and when Fallon asked her why she wanted to take up Jiu-Jitsu, Kate laughed and replied:

“You know, because I want to beat someone up.”

Upton also shared the incident where she accidentally flipped Verlander.

“I was actually showing Justin and accidentally flipped him in our kitchen. And, his foot hit like the corner of our island and he really just hammed that up,” Upton said.

Upton later got into a hilarious moment with Fallon and also demonstrated a chokehold she learned on him.

Upton is a supermodel who rose to fame when she became the cover model for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She has additionally appeared in the films "The Other Woman," "Tower Heist," and "The Layover."

Verlander and Upton started dating in 2014 and married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve, in November 2018.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton stole the show on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet in 2022

The couple made their appearance on the MLB All-Star red carpet alongside their daughter Genevieve.

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and daughter at the MLB All-Star red carpet.

Upton and Verlander constantly upload cute family pictures on their social media accounts.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing husband, father and best friend a girl could ask for. I love you so much @justinverlander! 😍" - Kate Upton

Here’s Verlander on dad duties.

"Dad Mode: ON" - Justin Verlander

Verlander, a nine-time MLB All-Star, helped the Houston Astros overcome the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win their first World Series in 2017.

Justin Verlander @JustinVerlander 🤳🏻 I wish I could relive this moment… Celebratory selfies with the fam🤳🏻 I wish I could relive this moment… Celebratory selfies with the fam 😁🤳🏻 https://t.co/9icR3dHY0k

"I wish I could relive this moment… Celebratory selfies with the fam" - Justin Verlander

Verlander has also played in Major League Baseball for the Detroit Tigers. He is regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in history and is among the greatest players of his day.

