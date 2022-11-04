New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez dated 25-year-old fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett for a short period before calling it quits in September 2022. The pair sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted attending an NFL game in January.

Now, two months after her split with A-Rod, Kathryne has taken pictures with a mystery guy and posted them on her Instagram. Both Kathryne and her mystery guy donned Halloween costumes. She opted for a black catsuit and looked gorgeous. Meanwhile, he also dressed in black. He had his face painted like a skeleton.

Captioning the Instagram post, Kathryne wrote:

"I prefer a real villain to a false hero."

Although the 25-year-old fitness influencer hasn't made it official, she has surely left hints for her IG followers that she has moved on.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett were last spotted together at David Ortiz's Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Kathryn Padgett posing for an Instagram photo.

In July 2022, Yankees star Alex Rodriguez made his first trip to Cooperstown for his friend, Boston Red Sox veteran David Ortiz's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Apparently, Rodriguez brought his then-girlfriend, Kathryne, to the prestigious event.

Padgett took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the Baseball Hall of Fame festivities with her followers. In the IG Carousal Post, she is also seen posing for the cameras with Big Papi.

"Hall of Fame weekend." - @Kat Padgett

It is evident from the pictures that the Dallas-based fitness expert had a great time in Cooperstown.

Unfortunately, Alex and Kathryne chose to separate and move on with their lives.

Recently, A-Rod has been spotted with a Canada-based fitness trainer and mom of two, Jaclyn Cordeiro, in Beverly Hills, California.

