Kathryne Padgett, the new lady love of Alex Rodriguez keeps up with her fitness regime amid a dreamy vacation in Italy

Kathryne Padgett, the new girlfriend of former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. She is actually a fitness expert. Padgett can be seen exercising on the sundeck of a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea in a video she posted to her Instagram account the other day.

Amid the wonderful holiday in Italy, Kathryne has chosen to keep up with her workout routine. Padgett claims that she is improving her experience by beginning each day feeling strong and committed to her daily regimen. Kudos!

For the workout video, Padgett chose to don a gorgeous white swimsuit and synced "I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Doja Cat and Post Malone before uploading it as an IG Reel. In the caption of the IG post, Kathryne also stated the names of the exercises in the sequence they were performed in the video.

Mountain Climbers

Reverse Crunch

Toe Touches

Leg Elevated Sit-ups

Deadbugs

V-ups

Flutter Kicks

Heel Taps

CrossFit Sit-ups

Russian Twists

For three rounds, she did each exercise ten times and was no less than a visual treat. Fitness fanatics will relate.

"10 EXERCISE CORE. Mountain climbers. Reverse crunch. Toe-touches. Leg elevated sit-ups. Deadbugs. V-ups. Flutter kicks. Heel taps. CrossFit sit-ups. Russian twists. 3 rounds ~ 10 reps/ exercise. Getting it in on vacation!! Enhancing my experience by starting the day feeling good strong & committed to routine." - @Kathryne Padgett

An Instagram user, Mandra Fagan, commented that she saved Kathryne's IG video to motivate herself. She planned to perform similar exercises during the weekend.

Alex Rodriguez commented on the Kathryne Padgett's workout video

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The former New York Yankees legend and 14-time All-Star, Alex Rodriguez is enjoying spending quality time with Kathryne Padgett during their vacation in Italy. No sources were there to confirm their romance until the pair jetted off to Europe. Besides, commenting on each other's Instagram posts have also become frequent among Padgett and Rodriguez, shutting down all speculations.

"Italian summer nights." - @Kat Padgett

After Kathryne Padgett uploaded an intense workout video while enjoying her Italian vacation, Alex Rodriguez was quick to leave a comment.

Alex commented, "🔥🔥🔥."

Alex Rodriguez leaves a comment on Kathryne Padgett's IG video.

The fire emojis from Alex Rodriguez show the MLB star's adulation for Kathryne's unparalleled boldness, immense dedication, and well-maintained body.

