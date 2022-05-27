"I would pretend to be Juan Guzman all the time" "My big boys copied Craig Kimbrel" - Fans on Twitter share childhood joy of imitating their favorite pitchers after a clip of a kid emulating Luis Garcia goes viral

Yesterday, Luis Garcia's name was all over the internet because MLB took to Twitter and posted a clip of a ninr-year-old kid perfectly emulating the Houston Astros pitcher's pitching style. The kid's name is Charlie Springs, and he plays as a pitcher in the Little League. From baseball to football, kids love to imitate their favorite sportspeople for fun. Charlie mimicking Luis Garcia reminds us of the joys of childhood and the long-lost innocence.

"This is adorable. Who is your favorite pitcher to imitate?" - @MLB

Charlie's father, Jon Spring, states that the mimicking game started at home casually, but eventually, his son started using the emulated baseball stances in the Little League. Impressed by Charlie's imitations, Jon Spring released a video on social media, and it went viral.

Jon Said, "Charlie and I were watching stuff online and he was trying to mimic."

Charlie Spring is a lucky chap. Not only is he being covered by the media and enjoying the attention, but he also met Luis Garcia yesterday. Charlie and Luis Garcia shook hands and exchanged smiles. In addition, Charlie also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros' game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Nine-year-old Charlie Spring, who imitates Luis García’s windup when he’s on the mound, gets to meet Luis this afternoon and will throw out the first pitch tonight before the @astros play Cleveland. Martín Maldonado and the Astros made this happen. Nine-year-old Charlie Spring, who imitates Luis García’s windup when he’s on the mound, gets to meet Luis this afternoon and will throw out the first pitch tonight before the @astros play Cleveland. Martín Maldonado and the Astros made this happen. https://t.co/36Z933ZF3Y

Fans on Twitter reminisce their childhood joy of imitating their favorite pitchers after Charlie Spring emulating Luis Garcia won hearts

Luis Garcia meets Charlie Springs prior to the Astros vs. Cleveland game.

Fans started remembering their childhood thrill of copying their favorite pitchers as soon as MLB shared the amusing video on Twitter.

One of the Twitter users commented that he likes to imitate Justin Verlander.

thereal#1astrosfan @NathanC14456127 @MLB I like to imitate your 2022 Cy Young winner, Justin Verlander @MLB I like to imitate your 2022 Cy Young winner, Justin Verlander

Another MLB fan commented that he likes to imitate Max Fried.

🎡 @ATLSportStan @MLB I like to imitate the best pitcher in the league max fried @MLB I like to imitate the best pitcher in the league max fried

A Twitterati named Brendan's Burner (DFA AARON HICKS) mentioned imitating Gerrit Cole as a child.

Casey Olsen mentioned Juan Guzman's name.

Casey Olsen @gdoggcasey @MLB When I was a kid I had a Juan Guzman glove. I didn't know enough to imitate his pitching style but I was a young Jays fan and I would pretend to be him all the time. @MLB When I was a kid I had a Juan Guzman glove. I didn't know enough to imitate his pitching style but I was a young Jays fan and I would pretend to be him all the time.

Lori G commented how her sons used to copy Craig Kimbrel.

George Hoyas left a comment saying his favorite is Mariano Rivera.

George Hoyas @GeorgeHoyas33 @MLB My favorite is the classic Mariano Rivera bend over for like 10 seconds @MLB My favorite is the classic Mariano Rivera bend over for like 10 seconds

Andrew Green mentioned he grew up as a lefty in the 2000s, so his favorite pitcher is Dontrelle Willis.

Another Twitter user also claimed to imitate Justin Verlander as a child.

NoName :) @NoName10997395 @MLB Tried to imitate Verlander when I was younger, my hamstring said otherwise… @MLB Tried to imitate Verlander when I was younger, my hamstring said otherwise…

So, which pitcher did you emulate as a kid? Go on and share with us in the comments section.

