"I can't promise Yankees are gonna finish second" - MLB podcaster downcast about Bronx Bomber's pennant hopes

Wake N Jake, host of a popular MLB podcast, expressed his concern with the New York Yankees' rotation.

He said that if they fail to sign Blake Snell, they will not be the favorites to win the AL East. While the New York team has undoubtedly improved their roster over the offseason, some reckon their rotoation is not strong enough to last the entire season and that they need another arm.

Snell offers the best option in the free agent market, with the two-time Cy Young winner already linked to the Yankees in the past few weeks. He has been one of the top free agents throughout the offseason and remains one of the few remaining in the market.

While several teams have shown interest in him over the last few months, the New York team have recently emerged as one of the favorites to land him. Despite adding Marcus Stroman in the offseason, their starting rotation could still be improved.

Signing Snell would establish them as one of the strongest teams in the AL East. Speaking on the topic, Wake N Bake said:

"Pending the Yankees signing Snell, the Orioles are gonna win the AL East. ... I can't promise Yankees are gonna finish second."

Snell was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league, winning the NL Cy Young award twice. After five years with the Rays, he was traded to the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2021 and became a free agent in 2023 after seeing out his cantract in San Diego.

Yankees remain the only team to make an offer for Blake Snell

Blake Snell would not have expected to be in this position when he entered free agency after winning his second Cy Young award at the age of 31.

However, as per reports, the New York Yankees are the only team that have made him an offer, but that was significantly below the pitcher's asking price. It remains to be seen if he lowers his asking price or if another team swoops in for him.

At the moment, he's expected to wait until the start of Spring Training to come to a decision on his MLB future.

