"I couldn't be more proud" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares why she’s impressed with her husband ahead of Orioles’ big night vs. Dodgers

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday worked on his body and improved his diet during the offseason and the results are there to be seen in his performance in 2025. After a lackluster rookie season where the former top draft pick batted below .200, Holliday is doing much better in his second year, hitting .248 along with 17 home runs and 15 stolen bases this season.On Saturday, his wife, Chloe Holliday, offered an insight into what the second baseman has for his breakfast. She shared a snapshot of Jackson enjoying a hearty breakfast featuring steak, eggs, potatoes and a fresh glass of coffee. She captioned the photo, saying, &quot;What a breakfast,&quot; before adding:&quot;Also Jax is starting to drink coffee &amp; I couldn’t be more proud.&quot;Chloe's Instagram storyThe above story comes just a day after Jackson Holliday hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, which played a key part in the 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camden Yards on Saturday.Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe lived in one BHK apartment near his father's baseball facilityMany attributed the key reason behind Jackson Holliday's inability to translate his performance from the minors to MLB as his power, because of which Holliday put in the work to add more muscle in the offseason. He benefited from an impressive home training facility crafted by his father, retired All-Star Matt Holliday, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.The facility has a batting cage, equipped with a Rapsodo tracking system to measure contact quality, a Wiffle ball field, a pickleball court and more. Both Jackson Holliday and Chloe live in a one-bedroom apartment attached to the complex.Holliday practiced with his brother, Ethan Holliday, at the complex. Ethan was drafted this year by the Colorado Rockies at No. 4, following in the footsteps of his father's legacy in Colorado. There, in the batting cage, the brothers maintained a leaderboard tracking exit velocity, where Jackson averaged 111 mph, edging out Ethan's 110 mph.A report from Baltimore Banner Sports said:&quot;Jackson Holliday noticed his strength waned slightly at the end of his rookie year. He finished the season at about 188 pounds. So he spend the offseason “lifting heavy things,&quot; creating a strength and conditioning routine and eating a lot of ground beef and rice. It worked: the Orioles' second baseman is up to 200 pounds and is hitting the ball harder.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe offseason conditioning seemed to have worked in his favor, and people are starting to believe that Holliday will be able to live up to the massive expectations.