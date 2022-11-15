Derek Jeter had already made a name for himself when the 1998 New York Yankees entered the field for the first time during Spring Training. The young shortstop earned a place in the Hall of Fame of New York sports after taking home the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year Award. He guided the Yankees to their first World Series title in 18 years. He wanted much more, though.

The 1998 World Series featured a matchup between the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. The Yankees swept the opposition and won four games for their 24th overall championship. It was their second in three years. Jeter had an impressive .353 batting average, six home runs, and three strikeouts.

Derek Jeter became a Yankees favorite

There are millions of Derek Jeter admirers. He has five World Series victories and seven World Series appearances to his credit during his time with the Yankees. In 2000, he made MLB history by becoming the first player to win both the All-Star MVP and World Series MVP awards in the same year.

Jeter continued to flourish during the team's championship season from 1998 to 2000. He finished third in the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award voting in 1998, had multiple career-high numbers in 1999, and won the MVP award for the All-Star Game and World Series in 2000.

Derek Jeter on Michael Jordan

Most people are still baffled by Michael Jordan's decision to leave the NBA at the height of his success in order to play professional baseball. In 1994, the Birmingham Barons selected him in the Double-A draft after he completed spring training with the Chicago White Sox. Jeter claimed that if Jordan had kept playing, he might have reached the major leagues.

Michael Jordan played baseball in Little League, then the next time he played, he played in Double-A baseball. According to Jeter, who was speaking about the legend's baseball career, the biggest jump is from Single-A to Double-A. At some point, if players can play baseball in Double-A, they can play in the majors.

