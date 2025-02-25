“I really don’t know why this is a big story” – Rafael Devers shrugs off Red Sox 3B drama, focused on silencing critics

Rafael Devers has found himself at the forefront of a positional controversy whether it is fair or not. The Boston Red Sox superstar found himself in the headlines after admantly denying the notion of giving up his posititon at third base in order to allow the team's high-profile free agent Alex Bregman to take over the spot.

Ad

During a press conference earlier this month, the Red Sox All-Star was asked if he would be open to moving to first base or serve as the team's full-time designated hitter. Rafael Devers was quick to answer no, sending baseball media into a frenzy as Spring Training rapidly approached.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to MLB insider Chris Cotillo, Devers is not letting the ongoing third base controversy get to him. The three-time All-Star says that he is in a good spot and is not sure why it has become such an major storyline as Spring Training rolls along.

"I’m not frustrated. I don’t have the need to be frustrated about anything with anybody ... My family is good. My kids are good ... I don’t listen to what’s said … I really don’t know why this is becoming such a big story," Devers said according to Cotillo.

Ad

It remains to be seen how Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will approach the third base position when the regular season come around, especially given the fact that Rafael Devers has still yet to make his Spring Training debut.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The veteran slugger has been working his way back from shoulder injuries that limited him last season. That being said, Rafael Devers is focused on winning and not letting it all get to him.

"Like I’ve always said since Day 1, the most important thing for me is that we win," Devers continued.

Although the addition of Alex Bregman this offseason has led to the questions surrounding the club's defensive alignment, there is no doubt that him joining the roster will help the Red Sox compete. The club is better with the two-time World Series champion than without him.

Ad

Rafael Devers has been linked in trade rumors since the third base controversy started

The Boston Red Sox will undoubtedly be a stronger squad with both Devers and Bregman in the lineup, however, if the ongoing third base controversy drags into the season, a shakeup could happen. Speculation has continued to heat up about a potential trade of Devers in order to help fill out the roster elsewhere.

Various clubs have been mentioned as potential suitors for a potential blockbuster trade, including the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees. It will be interesting to see how the Red Sox front office approaches the situation as Spring Training continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback