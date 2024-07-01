"I would really like it if he was going to play with the Mets" - Red-hot Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez calls on Juan Soto to consider deal in Queens

Although Juan Soto is on track to have the best full season of his career, questions pertaining to his long-term future with the Yankees remain far from answered. Recently, a player from a traditional rival club has claimed that he wants Soto to come to his team.

In a recent piece for FOX Sports, writer Deesha Thosar profiled red-hot Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez. In his discussion with Thosar, the Venezuelan catcher extended an invitation for Soto to at least consider a deal with the Mets when his one-year, $31 million deal with the Yankees expires at the end of the season. Alvarez stated:

"I would really like it if he was going to play with the Mets," Francisco Álvarez said of Juan Soto. "For me, it would be great. He's the guy that, everything I want to have is like him. He's one of the best players in the game."

Over the past two weeks, New York Mets hitters have averaged a .292 batting figure, which is the third-highest in MLB over that span of time. Since Francisco Alvarez returned from injury on June 16, the 22-year-old has hit .375/.456/.667, helping his team go 12-4 over their past sixteen games.

Juan Soto inked his deal with the Yankees after arriving in the Bronx via a December trade with the San Diego Padres. Soto, who hit a career-high 35 home runs in San Diego last season, is currently hitting .303 with 20 home runs, and 61 RBIs. Moreover, Soto's 71 walks and .437 batting average leads among all active hitters currently in the American League.

"Juan Soto got added to the lineup 10 minutes ago and just ripped a single in his first at-bat. Guy is electric" - Talkin' Baseball

Francisco Alvarez commends Juan Soto's sportsmanship

Apart from his superlative talent, Francisco Alvarez also believes that Juan Soto will make a good teammate, if he decides to depart the New York Yankees this offseason. The Mets' catcher continued:

"I got to know him a little bit. I love how he plays the game. He enjoys the game. I enjoy the game. We have fun. We talk, since I know him before, we talk during the game"

Given the harsh competition that will be out there for Soto if and when he becomes a free agent, the endorsement of a surging rising star like Alvarez could certainly go longer than many may expect.

