"I reject the premise that they are not paid even a living wage" - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred lands in fresh controversy following his claim that Minor League players are paid fair wage

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently commented on various topics this week in Los Angeles as the city hosted the 92nd All-Star Game. Manfred touched on a topic that has been in the news as of late and that is Minor League player salaries.

The MLB Commissioner spoke on the issue and raised several eyebrows as he defended the league's current wages. Bill Shaikin of the "Los Angeles Times" was the first to report the news.

Bill Shaikin @BillShaikin Rob Manfred on minor league player salaries: "I reject the premise that they are not paid even a living wage." Rob Manfred on minor league player salaries: "I reject the premise that they are not paid even a living wage."

The Advocates for Minor Leaguers responded to Manfred's controversial comments shortly after.

"Most Minor League baseball players work second jobs because their annual salaries are insufficient to make ends meet. The commissioner makes an annual salary of $17.5 million. His suggestion that Minor League pay is acceptable is both callous and false." - Advocates for Minor Leaguers

There have been countless stories told about the struggles Minor Leaguers endure to make ends meet. Manfred's comments seem out of touch.

MLB paying $185 Million to Minor Leaguers as part of class-action lawsuit settlement

The commissioner's comments follow last week's that MLB will pay minor league players $185 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement. The lawsuit claimed that Major League Baseball violated minimum wage laws and overtime regulations.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Major League Baseball will pay $185 million to settle the federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor league players who sought pay for minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams, pending a judge approving the settlement, according to a document filed in court today.

MLB will also now allow teams to pay Minor League players during Spring Training and other instructional leagues.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Clarifying: As part of the settlement in Senne v. MLB, Major League Baseball will issue a memo that allows teams to pay minor league players during spring training, extended spring training and instructional leagues in Florida and Arizona. They had been blocked from doing so.

It is unclear how many players will receive money from the settlement, but it is estimated to be in the thousands.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan How many players join the class to receive money from this settlement is unclear. But thousands of players, dating back to 2009 in Florida, 2010 in the Cal League and 2011 in Arizona, are eligible. Players will receive more than $120 million of the $185 million settlement.

It seems Manfred believes that settling the lawsuit to compensate past Minor Leagues players is enough. The commissioner appears to be content with current player salaries. The story is developing, and more news will likely be shared in the coming weeks and months.

