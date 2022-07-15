"I remember being so hurt" - Derek Jeter recalls being called a N****r in his sensational new documentary

Currently, MLB legend Derek Jeter is making headlines for exposing multiple revelations and slamming long-standing rumors. Among all his revelations, that Jeter was subjected to racism came as a shock to fans.

In the first part of his documentary, "The Captain," Derek speaks about coming from a multiracial background and its impact on his life. Jeter's father, Charles, is African-American, while his mother, Dorothy, is of English, German, and Irish descent.

Derek said, "Since I was very young I’d have so many people staring at me. My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, ‘Look you’re gonna get looks, people are going to treat you different, you’re gonna deal with racism, you’re gonna deal with prejudice … but you learn how to deal with it.”

Dorothy and Charles educated their son about racism since they were mindful of the potential prejudices Derek would encounter.

Once a stranger called Derek Jeter "N****r"

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter also went on to disclose an appalling incident before he started playing with the New York Yankees in the MLB.

While playing for the Greensboro Hornets, the then New York Yankees' Low-A affiliate, Derek was subjected to firsthand racism. As he was walking out of Taco Bell, an American chain of fast food restaurants, a stranger called him N****r.

Derek recalled the incident:

“I remember being so hurt by that. I’m so proud...right, finally made it, got drafted. And you’re like man, you know, this is a reality check.”

Derek maintained a singular concentration on baseball rather than letting the humiliation affect his mental state and cause him to feel bad.

Here's what Buck Showalter, manager of the New York Yankees from 1992-1995, had to say about Derek:

"I remember how impressed I was with his mom and dad, you know, and knowing the backbone they both had to have [in] an interracial marriage. There’s so many things that challenge guys in the big leagues and so many things that challenge them in New York City. I felt that Derek had a chance to really not have that be a factor in his life because of his upbringing.”

On May 29, 1995, Derek made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees, and the rest is history. From being a five-time World Series champion to getting inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Derek Jeter has emerged to be an MLB legend.

