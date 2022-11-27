In July 2022, New York Yankees legend and HOFer Derek Jeter remarked on how uncomfortable looks from strangers made him more cautious of his surroundings.

In an interview with Time, Derek mentioned how his family was constantly stared at owing to their bi-racial identity. He added how the unpleasant experience made him extra vigilant growing up as an interracial child.

As he grew up and achieved success, Derek continued to get stares, but this time it was for his MLB star status and not for being just a biracial person. However, the constant habit of looking around and being cautious about his surroundings stayed with him.

Derek also recalled how his wife, Hannah, noticed this particular habit in him when they first met in 2012.

"I remember speaking to my wife, when we first met, she said ‘You’re always looking around.’"

Apparently, Derek Jeter's mother, Dorothy, is of English, German, and Irish ancestry, while his father, Charles is African-American.

Derek Jeter gave all the due credit to his parents for educating him about racism early in life

In the first episode of his multi-part documentary, "The Captain," the former Yankees All-Star narrated his upbringing in Kalamazoo and how his parents, Dorothy and Charles, made sure to make him and his sister Sharlee cautious about growing up as biracial kids.

“Since I was very young, I’d have so many people staring at me. My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, ‘Look you’re gonna get looks, people are going to treat you different, you’re gonna deal with racism, you’re gonna deal with prejudice… but you learn how to deal with it.”

