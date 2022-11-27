Create

Derek Jeter has learned to stay vigilant about his surroundings after receiving unwelcome stares

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Nov 27, 2022 08:00 PM IST
Derek Jeter poses with his Wife Hannah Davis during the retirement ceremony of his number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images); Derek Jeter with his wife and children at Yankee Stadium for his Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Derek Jeter poses with his Wife Hannah Davis during the retirement ceremony of his number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images); Derek Jeter with his wife and children at Yankee Stadium for his Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

In July 2022, New York Yankees legend and HOFer Derek Jeter remarked on how uncomfortable looks from strangers made him more cautious of his surroundings.

In an interview with Time, Derek mentioned how his family was constantly stared at owing to their bi-racial identity. He added how the unpleasant experience made him extra vigilant growing up as an interracial child.

As he grew up and achieved success, Derek continued to get stares, but this time it was for his MLB star status and not for being just a biracial person. However, the constant habit of looking around and being cautious about his surroundings stayed with him.

Derek also recalled how his wife, Hannah, noticed this particular habit in him when they first met in 2012.

"I remember speaking to my wife, when we first met, she said ‘You’re always looking around.’"
A long talk with Derek Jeter on Alex Rodriguez, Colin Kaepernick, and his 20 years as a Yankeeti.me/3uWu0C4
"A long talk with Derek Jeter on Alex Rodriguez, Colin Kaepernick, and his 20 years as a Yankee." - TIME

Apparently, Derek Jeter's mother, Dorothy, is of English, German, and Irish ancestry, while his father, Charles is African-American.

Derek Jeter gave all the due credit to his parents for educating him about racism early in life

Derek Jeter Ceremony
Derek Jeter Ceremony

In the first episode of his multi-part documentary, "The Captain," the former Yankees All-Star narrated his upbringing in Kalamazoo and how his parents, Dorothy and Charles, made sure to make him and his sister Sharlee cautious about growing up as biracial kids.

“Since I was very young, I’d have so many people staring at me. My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, ‘Look you’re gonna get looks, people are going to treat you different, you’re gonna deal with racism, you’re gonna deal with prejudice… but you learn how to deal with it.”

Bravo to Mama and Papa Jeter for educating their kids about racism and how to handle it.

No wonder Derek has always been wiser than his fellow teammates and opponents.

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...