“I remember being so hurt by that” - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter once opened up about facing racism while growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Baseball Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter, has spoken about the highs and lows of life in his upcoming document series “The Captain.” In the first episode of the series, the legendary New York Yankees shortstop described his upbringing in Kalamazoo, Michigan as a multiracial child and how people treated him differently.

“Since I was very young, I’d have so many people staring at me. My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, ‘Look you’re gonna get looks, people are going to treat you different, you’re gonna deal with racism, you’re gonna deal with prejudice… but you learn how to deal with it.”

Jeter shared a specific incident that happened in Kalamazoo, where he was called the N-word.

“I remember being so hurt by that.”

Derek Jeter was frequently the target of subtly racist remarks since he is the son of Charles Jeter, a black man, and Dorothy Jeter, a white woman. Jeter's parents met and fell in love when they were stationed in Germany on assignment.

Derek Jeter’s celebrated MLB career

Jeter is a bonafide legend who started his MLB career in 1995 with the New York Yankees. He played for the team for 20 seasons. In 2020, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter has won many accolades, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards, among others. He was the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins from 2017 to February 2022. He recently resigned from the position.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN.

Jeter was honored during the Hall of Fame Induction tribute night. It was special for the Yankees star as his wife and daughters were in attendance.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

Jeter is a five-time World Series Champion and a major part of Yankees’ success during his playing years belongs to him. He retired from MLB in 2014.

