"I had no remorse": When Randy Johnson reflected on his decision to join the New York Yankees

While you are likely familiar with Randy Johnson, you may not remember his stint in the Bronx with the New York Yankees. This is because he spent just two seasons there, from 2005 to 2006.

While he was still an ace, Johnson was not as dominant as he once was. However, he still compiled a 34-19 record with them and a 4.37 ERA over his two seasons of work.

Although he did not pitch as well as he would have liked to, Johnson was still happy he chose to come over to the Bronx. He enjoyed his stay there and made the most out of his time with the historic franchise.

"I had no remorse for coming here. I enjoyed every moment of it. I know it might be hard for people to believe that. I enjoyed the history of the game. I never imagined any of the things that I did" - said Johnson.

Some of the things that Johnson remembered during his time with the Yanks was talking with the organization's greats. He spent time with Whitey Ford and Yogi Berra and made a lifelong friend in Reggie Jackson.

Most Yankees fans have bad memories of Randy Johnson

New York Yankees - Randy Johnson (Image via USA Today)

During the 1995 season, the Yankees made the postseason for the first time since 1981. They were a great squad that year, and many expected them to go on a deep run. However, the Seattle Mariners and Randy Johnson had other ideas.

While making his usual starts, he also came out of the bullpen to help Seattle take down the Bronx Bombers three games to two. However, that is not the only time Johnson was a menace to the Yanks organization.

A few years later, and with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Johnson ended the Yanks' World Series dynasty. They took them down four games to three winning their first and only World Series title to date.

That would be the only World Series title Johnson would earn over his 22-year career in the big leagues. However, he would leave a lasting legacy as one of the most dominant pitchers to ever step on the mound.

Johnson finished his career as a 10-time All-Star, five-time Cy Young Award winner, four-time ERA leader, nine-time strikeout leader, and many more. He was inducted into MLB's Hall of Fame in 2015, receiving 97.3% of the votes.

