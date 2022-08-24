"I have renewed hope that my relationship with the Angels organization can be fully restored" - Hall of Famer Rod Carew certain a change in ownership will repair relations with Los Angeles Angels

MLB Hall of Famer and longtime Los Angeles Angels player and coach, Rod Carew, was pleased with the recent news involving the organization. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he was exploring options to sell the organization. Moreno bought the Angels back in 2003.

"Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization can be fully restored" - Rod Carew

Rod Carew played for the Los Angeles Angels during the second half of his career. From 1979 to 1985, Carew played a combination of first and second base. After he retired, Carew was hired on by the Angels as their hitting coach in 1992. He held that position until 1999 and then accepted the same job with the Milwaukee Brewers, remaining there until 2001.

A member of the 3,000 hit club, Carew knew how to get on base even early on in his career. In his rookie season with the Minnesota Twins in 1967, Carew won AL Rookie of the Year. He also ended his career with a .334 batting average, which is an all-time franchise high for the Twins. He also holds the highest on-base percentage (.393) in Angels franchise history.

After taking some time away from coaching due to medical reasons, Carew returned with the Twins organization for spring training in 2016. He worked as an instructor for the duration of spring training.

As the years went on, it seemed like there was an issue involving Carew and the Los Angeles Angels organization

"I love Angels fans as much as Twins fans. I 'grew up' in Minnesota, but my home is in California to this day. I have friends at both organizations who I cherish. The only difference is the Angels' leadership does not want me to be involved with their club and the Twins do" - Rod Carew

As an organization that retired his jersey number before the Twins did, that is really unfortunate to hear. It doesn't make a lot of sense to not want someone as good as Rod Carew working with your hitters. Considered to be one of the greatest hitters of all time, he should be working with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

With news of the Los Angeles Angels exploring options to sell the team, hopefully Rod Carew is welcomed back into the organization. It only makes sense that some of the best hitters in MLB right now work with someone considered one of the greatest ever.

