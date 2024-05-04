"I respect what they do" - Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has no hard feelings towards umpire following first career ejection on Saturday

On Saturday, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career against the Detroit Tigers. He was frustrated after being rung up on a questionable strike three call from the home plate umpire.

Judge made a few steps toward the dugout before stopping and speaking with the umpire. He must have said something the umpire felt crossed the line because he was ejected rather quickly.

After the game, Judge spoke about his first career ejection, and how he felt about it. The former MVP Award winner does not believe he was out of line enough to be ejected since he has said worse in the past.

"Battling on a 3-2 count, you know, kind of walking away saying my piece, I've said a lot worse," - said Judge.

Judge was not even aware he had gotten tossed initially. It was not until the crowd roared in frustration with the umpire's decision.

"I didn't even see myself get tossed. I think it was the crowd reaction is what I heard," - said Judge.

Although he is unhappy about getting ejected, Judge understands just how hard umpires have it and has no hard feelings. It was a heat-of-the-moment situation, and Judge let that get the best of him.

"You know, I respect what they do. It's a tough position in sports to be making balls and strikes and making calls like that in the heat of the moment" - said Judge.

The Yankees still had enough to hold off the Tigers after Aaron Judge's ejection

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Image via USA Today)

The Yankees got off to a comfortable 5-1 lead in the third inning on Saturday. They were cruising until the fourth inning when Clarke Schmidt started to run into trouble.

By the time Aaron Judge was ejected, the Tigers came back to make it a 5-3 game. Fortunately, the bullpen would close the door, and the Yanks would win the game 5-3.

The win improves their record to 22-13, right behind the Baltimore Orioles, while the loss drops Detroit to 18-15. The Yanks have now won two games in this series and will look to secure the sweep on Sunday.

The red-hot Tarik Skubal is expected to get the ball for Detroit while New York will start Nestor Cortes. This could end up being a pitching duel on Sunday in the Bronx.

