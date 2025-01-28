  • home icon
  • "I respect Olivia Dunne but she isn't as good as people think" - Fans split over Paul Skenes' girlfriend's bold criticism

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jan 28, 2025 06:42 GMT
Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center in 2023 (Source: Getty)
LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne recently made a bold claim against NCAA judges while talking about the lack of fans in gymnastics meets. The 22-year-old internet star, who is also Paul Skenes' girlfriend, recently claimed that the tough scoring by the judges in the NCAA is costing them viewership and popularity. In reply to her claim, fans across the country took to social media, blasting Dunne and strongly disagreeing with her view:

"She honestly isn't as good as people think," wrote one fan on Instagram. "She doesn't deserve 10s," added another.
While some fans wrote about her not being good enough to get perfect scores from judges, others backed the current judging standards in the sport:

"Underserved tens kill the credibility of the sport. The tighter judging this season has been great for the sport," wrote @anywherechrista on Instagram.
"This is a terrible stance from Livvy and delegitimizes the sport and its incredibly hardworking athletes," added @laurenstahl_.
"This younger generation truly just want things so much easier for them," commented @dgleason11 on Instagram.

Olivia Dunne is a fifth-year senior at LSU and is also the most popular NCAA athlete on social media. She recently used her strong online presence to bring the NCAA gymnastics judges' scoring standards under scrutiny.

Judges have been under severe scrutiny for their marking in recent months and they have responded by making more deductions in scores than ever before. Dunne believes that this change is killing the sport and making it boring, which has resulted in decreased viewership.

Paul Skenes' photo with girlfriend Olivia Dunne goes viral on social media following the BBWAA awards

Olivia Dunne accompanied her boyfriend Paul Skenes at the 100th BBWAA awards in New York recently, following which their photo has gone viral on social media. The Pittsburgh Pirates star picked up the NL Rookie of the Year award following his stellar debut season in the MLB. The couple posed for a photo with the award, which is now making the rounds on the internet.

In his rookie season in the major leagues, Skenes had an impressive 11-3 record, with a 1.76 ERA and 170 strikeouts over the course of the year. Despite missing out on the playoffs, Skenes was the starting pitcher for the NL in the All-Star game and put in one of the best rookie seasons ever seen from a pitcher.

